Stephens softball has been awarded forfeit victories from last season.
Williams Baptist has forfeited two April 12 victories over the Stars at Antimi Black in Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area's Antimi Sports Complex. The forfeit was recorded due to Williams Baptist's use of an ineligible player, the team informed the Stephens athletics department Tuesday.
All of the individual stats from both of the games will stand. However, Stephens will be credited with a 7-0 win in each game and two wins will be added to the career record of coach Emily Kingsolver. Before the the forfeit record change, the Stars had lost the first game 7-0. In the second game they lost to William Baptist 8-2.
Because of the forfeits, the Stars have earned their first wins in the series, snapping a 23-game losing streak that stretched back to 2009.
Stephens College softball's schedule has not been released yet. The Stars are looking to improve upon last season's record of 10-36.