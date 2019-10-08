Former Missouri outfielder Trey Harris, now with the Atlanta Braves, received more recognition in the minor leagues Tuesday by being named to the East squad for the Arizona Fall League All-Star game. Harris was sent to the AFL after the completion of his strong minor league season with the Braves in which he hit .323/.389/.498 with 14 home runs, 26 doubles and seven triples across three levels and was named the Braves' 2019 Minor League Player of the Year.
So far in the AFL, Harris has slashed .300/.388/.533 including two doubles and one home run in 30 at-bats from 9 games. The AFL All Star game is at 5 p.m. Saturday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will be broadcast on MLB.com.
MU XC's Wood out for season with stress fracture
As postseason meets approach for the Missouri cross country team, its biggest opponent might be the injury bug.
Senior Kieran Wood is the latest victim and will miss the remainder of his senior season with a stress fracture in his hip, according to coach Marc Burns.
Burns said Wood, who earned All-Midwest honors with a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional last November, will spend the rest of the cross country season getting healthy for the indoor track season.
Wood finished second on the team in both of his races this season. He placed second to redshirt senior Thomas George in the MU XC Opener on Aug. 30, and 14th in the Commodore Classic on Sept. 14. The Tigers have two meets remaining, both on the same day. On Oct. 18, some will compete at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, and some will run at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois. The SEC Championships are Nov. 1 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri will look for sophomore Marquette Wilhite and redshirt senior Michael Widmann to step up at the end of the Tigers' lineup. At the Gans Creek Classic, Widmann closed out a Missouri victory as the team's fifth and final scorer.
Stress fractures have sidelined both of Missouri's All-Midwest Region runners from last season. Sophomore Reilly Revord, the 11th-place finisher at the Midwest Regional last season, is redshirting this season and has been out since September.
Show-Me State Games return
Registration is online for the Show-Me State Games Pumpkin Fun Run and 3v3 Soccerfest. The Pumpkin Fun Run, sponsored by MU Children's Hospital, will take place during the morning of Oct. 19 at Phillips Lake in Columbia. Third, fourth, and fifth graders will start at 9 a.m. and kindergartners, first, and second graders will start at 9:30 a.m. on the course, which is a 1.4 mile loop around the lake. There is a $10 registration fee for students, which includes a T-shirt and registration packet.
The 3v3 Soccerfest will take place Nov. 9-10 in Columbia. Registration costs are $140 per team before Oct. 29 and $160 after Oct. 29 if spots are available. The last day entries will be taken is Nov. 1.