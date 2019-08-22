Preseason registration for Waterfowl hunt is set to begin Sept. 1
Preseason registration for managed waterfowl hunt will begin on Sept. 1 with a new reservation system, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday. The registration period will continue
until Sept. 18 with results posted Oct. 1.
Fifty percent of daily hunting positions will be filled through online reservations. Out of these spots, half will be for preseason applications, and the rest will be filled during a weekly in-season application period that will have drawings on Monday afternoons.
The remaining 50% of spots will be for hunters who participate in a daily morning drawing ritual called “poor line.”
Columbia Bottom, Marais Temps Claire, BK Leach and Bob Brown conservation areas will not be available for preseason reservations because of spring flooding.
For more information visit MDC online.