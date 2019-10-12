Columbia College volleyball got its sixth straight conference win with a sweep of Williams Baptist University Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas .
CC won all three sets behind 36 assists from Luisa Ferreira and 16 digs from Ellie Rockers.
The ninth-ranked Cougars have won 18 straight sets against conference opponents and are now 18-2 on the season.
CC men’s cross country runs at Gary Stoner Invitational
Columbia College had four runners at the Gary Stoner Invitational Saturday in Fayette.
Ryker Grove was the first finisher for the Cougars in 57th place with a time of 29:54, while Noah Strawn and Ethan Line finished 67th and 76th, respectively.
Columbia College soccer sweeps Central Baptist
Columbia College men’s soccer kept its undefeated season alive with a 2-0 win over Central Baptist College Saturday in Conway, Arkansas . The Cougars improved to 12-0 behind a brace from Joe Spotanski.
Spotanski scored in the 46th and 58th minute to break a 0-0 deadlock at halftime. CC also recorded its fifth straight clean sheet.
On the women’s side, CC won 7-0 behind two goals from Isabella Governo. Governo opened the scoring 86 seconds into the match and scored the second of CC’s five first-half goals in the 15th minute.
The Cougars held Central Baptist to two shots for a shutout and their sixth-straight win.
Next, CC comes back to Columbia to play a doubleheader against Lindenwood-Belville. The women will play at 4:30 p.m. and the men play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia College.
Stephens volleyball falls to Freed-Hardeman
The Stars lost their fourth-straight conference game on Saturday, falling in four sets to Freed-Hardeman.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink led the Stars with 12 kills. The Stars are now 3-14 and play the College of the Ozarks at 3 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
Stephens soccer falls to Harris-Stowe State
The Stars soccer team fell to 5-8 on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Harris-Stowe State.
Stephens is 2-5 in the American Midwest Conference and plays Park University at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Parkville.
MU Golf with two in Top 15 at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
Missouri golf has two golfers tied for 15th after two days at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Ross Steelman and Rory Frannssen are both 5-under-par after Saturday’s round. Steelman finished the round with 67 shots on the par-72 course while Frannssen finished in 68 shots. Both have one more round tomorrow with the rest of the team.