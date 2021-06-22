Two current Missouri men's golfers, one Tolton high school standout and several other Columbia natives and collegiate players competed in the first qualifying round of the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship on Tuesday.
Two qualification rounds will take place at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, after which the top 64 players in the 153-person field will progress to the match-play portion of the event.
The local contingency is led by former Columbia College golfer Hunter Parrish, who posted a 3-over 75 to end the day in a tie for 21st. He is eight strokes behind the leader in qualifying, Davis Cooper, whose 5-under 67 leads the field by two.
Three players from MU's 2020-21 roster are competing in the event — Jack Parker, Dawson Meek and recent graduate Walker Kesterson. Meek leads the group and is on the precipice of qualification after a Round 1 6-over 78, which has him tied 62nd.
The only other Columbia native currently in qualifying position is Alex Kim, who is one stroke further back of Parrish at 4 over and in a tie for 31st.
Parker, a former Tolton standout, struggled to a 10-over 82 on Day 1, which leaves him five shots adrift of match-play qualification in a tie for 109th. Kesterson is one stroke behind his former teammate after an 11-over 83. He is tied 116th and will need to make up over 50 spots on the leaderboard to progress in the event.
Missouri co-head coach Mark Leroux's son, Lake Leroux, is also competing in Sunrise Beach. He recorded an opening 83.
Tolton standout and recent Missouri Class 3 State Champion Christian Rischer posted a 13-over 85 and is tied for 135th.
Current Columbia College players Kanon Kendrick and Preston Bennett also have ground to make up in Round 2. Kendrick is tied 116th after an 83 and Bennett is 152nd after an 18-over 90
The two other Columbia natives in the field, Hudson Dubinski and Brett Allen both signed for 12-over 84s, and will enter Round 2 tied for 127th.
The second and final round of qualifying will take place Wednesday in Sunrise Beach.