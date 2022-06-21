Columbia College had five players — three current and two alums — advance past the 36-hole cut at the Missouri Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Of the 144 players to tee it up at the famous Bellerive, 64 players advanced to the match play stage of the event with several local golfers among them.
Cameron VanLeer, a graduate student at CC, fired the low round of the local crowd, posting a 3-under 69 in Round 2 after an even-par opener to qualify in tied for fourth.
He’ll be joined by teammates Kanon Kendrick and Trey Burton, who each improved on their opening-round scores by four strokes to move inside the cutline and into the 64-man match play field. Kendrick shot 73 to reach tied for 41st, and Burton posted 74 to get in at tied for 57th.
CC alums Gage Brauns and Hunter Parrish also advanced, finishing 36 holes in 2 over and 7 over, respectively.
Missouri men’s golf also has representatives in the field.
MU and Southern Boone grad Walker Kesterson shot a second straight 74 to advance in tied for 26th. Dawson Meek, a redshirt sophomore at MU, matched Kesterson’s second-round score to follow an opening-round 76. He got into the match-play stage in tied for 37th.
Tommy Boone did not advance, losing in a playoff after finishing in a five-way tie for 64th at 9 over. Helias grad Alex Gentry advanced from the 5-for-1 playoff to earn the final spot into the knockout stage.
YuTa Tsai, who was suspended from the MU golf team last Tuesday following his arrest for allegedly taking photos of a woman using a bathroom, also advanced. He shot 73 in Round 2 to finish tied for 26th.
Rock Bridge grad Hudson Dubinski posted back-to-back 73s to reach the match-play stage.
Another former Bruin, Sean Minor, just missed out on the next stage at 10 over. Current Rock Bridge golfer Devin Reichard was a stroke further back. Both Minor and Reichard shot 75 in the second round.
Former Battle golfer Noah Anderson finished 11 over, the same score as Tolton standout Christian Rischer.
Brad Nurski will take the top seed into the match-play stage. He shot 65, the low round of the event, to reach 9 under.
Round of 64 ties
All matches are scheduled to be played Wednesday at Bellerive.
• Nicklaus Mason vs. Kanon Kendrick (8:45 a.m.).
• Cameron VanLeer vs. Jeffrey Johnston (9:12 a.m.).
• Hudson Dubinski vs. Phil Caravia (9:39 a.m.).
• YuTa Tsai vs. Carsen Silliman (9:57 a.m.).
• Walker Kesterson vs. Tradgon McCrae (10:33 a.m.).
• Gage Brauns vs. Tryn Titus (10:51 a.m.).
• Nicholas Sheppard vs. Dawson Meek (11:27 a.m.).
• Sam Midgal vs. Trey Burton (12:12 p.m.).
• Ryan Schuenke vs. Hunter Parrish (12:30 p.m.).