When the women's Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Friday in St. Louis, Shari Mann, co-owner of Authority Gymnastics in Columbia, will be one of the judges.
Mann, a member of the 1981 U.S. World Championship team, will be among the 12 judges at the event. This will be her second time judging Olympic gymnasts. She was also a judge in 2008.
"I'm very excited. It's a huge honor to (be) chosen to judge the 2020 Olympic Trials," she said.
Mann will judge floor exercise and uneven bars this weekend. She is one of 20 judges who are certified at the International Brevet Level, which means she's allowed to judge any international competition.
In order to be selected, judges must have competed in an Olympics event or represented the U.S. in an international competition.
Judges also have to take an international judging course.
"They're definitely being more selective," Mann said. "They really want to get more athletes back into the program because they've done it, and they have a pretty good eye for things, too."
The U.S. Women's Gymnastics roster is quite deep, and judging who will represent the country in Tokyo next month is likely to be difficult.
Simone Biles, who has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals including 23 golds, is almost assured to be selected for a spot on the team. In addition, Jade Carey has clinched an individual spot already due to her World Cup performances.
Mann and the other judges must decide which four additional gymnasts will fill the U.S. roster with Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles likely front-runners.
"It's going to be a tough weekend," Mann said. "There are so few spots for all these gymnasts, and they're all outstanding kids."
Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time and could become the first woman in almost 50 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles.
"Simone is the best," Mann said. "I don't think we'll ever see another Simone."
At the end of the day, Mann said being an impartial judge is most important.
"It's my job to be fair and judge what I see, not what (the athletes) have done in the past," she said. "Hopefully, they'll be on this weekend."
Fans can watch the 2021 Olympic Gymnastics Trials on NBC. The first day of women's coverage begins at 7 p.m. Friday. The men compete for the second time from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, after beginning their trials Thursday. The women compete again starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Women compete in four events — vault, floor exercise, uneven bars and balance beam.
Men compete in six events — vault, pommel horse, floor exercise, rings, horizontal bars and parallel bars.