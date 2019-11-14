Battle’s Huskey shines at state qualifiers
Battle’s A.J. Huskey had a field day in the pool on the first day of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 Boys State Meet on Thursday in St. Peters.
Huskey’s one minute, 54 seconds, two milliseconds finish in the 200 Individual Medley was good enough to fetch him the No. 2 seed heading into Friday’s final.
Things only got better for Huskey in the 100-yard butterfly, as he’ll be the top seed in Friday’s finale. He recorded a time of 50.61 on Thursday’s preliminary round.
Huskey is the reigning state champion in both races.
Columbia College men’s basketball relentless in win over Baptist Bible
It rained buckets Thursday in Columbia, as the Cougars routed the Patriots 105-65.
Thursday’s nonconference win moved the Cougars to 3-3 on the season.
CC was relentless from the word “go,” with senior Braden Wendel accounting for the first basket less than 10 seconds into the game. The game stayed close until the midway point of the first half, when the Cougars started to pull away. Columbia led 44-32 going into halftime thanks to some Stephen Curry-esque shooting from the free throw line, going 91% as a team.
The Cougars didn’t look back in the second half and dominated to win the game 105-65.
Wendel led the Cougars with 18 points, while Thibault Benabid led in assists with 15.
Columbia College men’s basketball returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in an American Midwest Conference game against Harris-Stowe State at home.
—Missourian Staff