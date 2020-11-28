The Blair Oaks football team weathered a furious comeback attempt from Cardinal Ritter to win 55-46 in a MSHSAA Class 3 semifinal Saturday.
The Falcons took a 35-12 lead into halftime before Cardinal Ritter closed the gap with a 22-7 third quarter.
Dylan Hair and Jayden Purdy combined for six Blair Oaks touchdowns, five of them on the ground. Purdy’s receiving grab was the only exception.
The Falcons’ next game will come against Maryville this upcoming Saturday.
Helias beats Smithville on touchdown in final minutes
Helias trailed Smithville for almost the entire Class 4 semifinal Friday night, but Alex Clement’s rushing touchdown with under two minutes left in the game made the difference in the Crusaders’ 13-10 win.
Neither team scored until the third quarter, and Helias trailed 7-0 before getting on the board with a 57-yard touchdown catch from Cole Stumpe.
Raymore-Peculiar shuts out De Smet to claim Class 6 crown
Raymore-Peculiar parlayed a 7-0 halftime lead into 16 unanswered second-half points to beat De Smet on Saturday.
De Smet was looking for its second consecutive Class 6 title and third overall.
Raymore-Peculiar running back Jaidyn Doss rushed for 190 yards and all three Panthers TDs on 10 carries.
Southwest Livingston claims eight-man championship with win over North Andrew
Southwest Livingston beat North Andrew 52-34 on Saturday morning, claiming the eight-man football championship and handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season.