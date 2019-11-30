Bruins girls basketball finishes Turkey Day Shootout undefeated
After ousting Kirkwood 45-35 on Day 1 of the Turkey Day Shootout on Friday, Rock Bridge girls basketball faced off against the host school, St. Joseph’s Academy on Saturday. The Bruins ended the tournament undefeated after notching a 60-26 blowout win over the Angels.
Much like Friday, Rock Bridge got off to a fast start Saturday to open the first quarter with a 16-6 lead. The Bruins continued to build on their lead and went into halftime leading 39-12.
Hopes of an Angels’ comeback were extinguished before they could flourish as Rock Bridge continued on its relentless run to end the third quarter at 55-20.
The final quarter proved to be a formality, and the Bruins pocketed the victory 60-26.
Rock Bridge girls basketball returns to action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in a matchup against Centralia.
Cougars women’s basketball falls to Wildcats
Columbia College women’s basketball ended the 2019 Jackson Rotary Invitational without a win after losing 63-53 against Bethel University. Saturday’s defeat marked the second straight loss for the Cougars after starting their season 6-0.
Unlike Friday’s loss to Vanguard, the Cougars started Saturday’s game on a high as they finished the first quarter with a 21-17 lead. The ensuing quarter saw some lackluster offense on both ends of the floor as the Wildcats won the quarter by just three points to cut CC’s lead to a single point, 28-27, going into halftime.
It was still Columbia College’s game to lose going into the third quarter, and the Cougars did exactly that. They frittered their lead away as the Wildcats went on an offensive run to lead 47-41 after the penultimate quarter. The game was not yet out of reach for CC, but it couldn’t stage a comeback and ended up on the losing end of the 63-53 score.
Bethel’s Mickey Head was the leading scorer in the game with 13 points. Morgan Martin, Millie Bryant and Tasia Jones followed suit for the Wildcats with 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
For the Cougars, Mai Nienhueser was the leading scorer with 12 points.
After going winless in the Jackson Rotary Invitational, CC women’s basketball returns to action with an AMC matchup against Missouri Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
— Missourian Staff