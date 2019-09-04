Columbia College men’s soccer beat Grand View University 2-1 to open the season with its third-straight win.
Things looked bleak for the Cougars after Grand View opened the scoring with a goal by Aaron Williams in the second minute, but CC responded with two goals to earn a come-from-behind win.
Freshman forward Nathan Durdle gave the Cougars an equalizer in the 33rd minute and senior midfielder Mako Makoanyane scored the game-winner in the 79th minute.
Next up, the Cougars travel for a 5:30 p.m. game on Saturday against John Brown University in Slalom Springs, Ark.
CC women’s soccer moves to 3-1 after win over Grand View
Columbia college women’s soccer defeated Grand View 1-0 to move to move to 3-1 on the season. The win is the Cougar’s third-straight after they dropped the season opener to Martin Methodist College.
The game was a defensive battle until senior forward Kelsey Mirts broke the deadlock with a strike in the sixth minute. That was the difference as the CC defense kept a clean sheet on the night.
Next up, CC plays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Slalom Springs, Ark. against John Brown University.
Stephens soccer falls to Tabor College
Stephens soccer succumbed to pressure Wednesday evening as the Tabor Blue Jays outscored the Stars 6-1.
After a few plays back and forth, the Blue Jays established themselves and took full control of the midfield. They scored almost all of their five first half goals the same way. They began the play at their end of the field, pushed up one of the wings, passed through the midfield and scored on the other wing.
The Stars couldn’t establish their defensive zones quick enough to adapt to the switch. When Stephens tried to get its offense going, Tabor excellently applied pressure to steal the ball and counterattack.
In the second half, Anya Castelli was able to score a goal for Stephens, and goalie Kaylee Swinford made multiple saves. But this wasn’t enough to rally the team, and eventually the Blue Jays scored one last time. Stephens’ next game is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Iowa Wesleyan College.
Rock Bridge golf wins Laker Invitational
Girls golf teams from Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle each competed at Wednesday’s Laker Invitational at Lake Valley Golf Club in Camdenton, Missouri. The Bruins won the 19-team competition with a score of 320, while the Kewpies finished tied for 12th with a 442. In their first competitive action of the season, the Spartans came in 16th with a 461.
All five of Rock Bridge’s golfers finished in the top 15 of the tournament’s individual leaderboard. Maddie Orr and Madison Moller each shot a 78 to finish tied for third , Sydney Willingham was fifth with a 79 and Caroline Schade and Emilia Feltner tied for 8th with an 85.