Columbia College softball kicked off its season by sweeping a doubleheader at the NAIA Invitational on Thursday in Portland, Texas.
Situational hitting gave the Cougars a 4-2 win over the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. CC had four runs on five hits while Kaitlyn Nottelmann pitched 2⅓ no-hit innings in relief.
Nottelmann started the next game against Oklahoma Panhandle with four scorless innings and four strikeouts in a dominant 8-0 win.
Next, CC plays a 12 p.m. against Houston-Victoria and at 2 p.m. against Our Lady of the Lake on Friday.
Tolton beats Helias behind Martin
After rescheduling not once, but twice, the Tolton boys basketball team faced Helias on Thursday night. The Trailblazers finished on top by a score of 79-70.
The Trailblazers got off to a hot start, jumping out ahead of the Crusaders 23-10 at the end of the first quarter. Tolton continued to lead throughout the second quarter, finishing the half up 44-33.
By the end of the third quarter Tolton had extended its lead by one point making it 60-48. Though Helias would mount a minor comeback in the fourth quarter, the Trailblazers finished strong and claimed a 79-70 victory over the Crusaders.
Tolton showed offensive prowess in the matchup. Senior guard Chase Martin carried the team with a whopping 23 points. Senior guard Deuce Tatum racked up 13 points while senior guard Nate Schwartze and sophomore forward Jevon Porter each had 15.
The Trailblazers turn right around and take the court again at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the St. Mary's Dragons.
Battle advances to Southern Boone Tournament championship
Battle basketball held off Boonville 63-59 Thursday to advance to the Southern Boone Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Spartans led 56-53 with three minutes to go and held off the Pirates to clinch one of the biggest victories of the year. Battle fought off Boonville in the final minutes to drop the Pirates’ record to 14-4. The win improved the Spartans to 11-6 on the season.
Tristan Meny led the way with 14 points while Maricus Grant and Justin Goolsby followed close behind with 11 points each. Cachao Gianquinto tallied eight assists.
Battle advanced to the semi-final round on Tuesday via forfeit because inclement weather forced Fulton to cancel its travel plans.
The Spartans will play next at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Southern Boone for the tournament championship. The Eagles are 15-4 on the season.