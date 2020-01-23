CC women’s basketball beats Harris-Stowe State
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Harris-Stowe State 63-44 on Thursday to move to 16-3 on the season.
The Cougars ended the first quarter with a 14-point lead at 21-7. CC pushed the lead to 19 at halftime.
Mai Nienhueser led the team with 20 points and nine rebounds. Allison Stiers also contributed 14 points off the bench.
Columbia women’s basketball returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Hannibal-Lagrange at home.
CC men’s basketball falls to Harris-Stowe State
Harris-Stowe State defeated Columbia College 85-72 behind a triple-double from Deshawn Munson. The Cougars are now 12-8 overall and 7-5 in conference play.
Munson, the NAIA scoring leader averaging 28 points per game, finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Casius Bell Jr. and Justin Shaw each finished with 13 points to lead the Cougars.
Up next, Columbia College men’s basketball hosts Hannibal-Lagrange at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Freed-Hardeman routs Stephens at home
Stephens basketball dropped to 1-12 in AMC play after dropping its home game, 99-40, against No. 13 Freed-Hardeman on Thursday.
The Stars shot just 18-of-52 (34.6%) from the field in yet another dispiriting loss in what has been a disappointing season.
Senior Makenzie James had nine points and a team-high five assists. Madelyne Denslow and Maddison Schaeffer chipped in with eight points each.
Freed-Hardeman’s Alyssa LeMay led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting. She also accounted for nine rebounds.
Stephens basketball returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Williams Baptist University at home.
Battle starts Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament with win
Battle boys basketball defeated Olathe Northwest High School 56-47 on Thursday at the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.
Some astute defending saw the Spartans get off to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Battle added to its first period lead in the second quarter to head into the break up 21-15.
Junior guard Tristan Meny beat the clock in the third quarter to drain a 3-pointer, putting the Spartans up 42-28. Battle saw out Olathe’s attempts to make a late comeback and took home the game 56-47.
The Spartans continue play at the tournament Friday.
Hickman breezes by Parkview
The Hickman Kewpies girls basketball team advanced to the next round of the Smith-Cotton McDonald’s Girls Classic in Sedalia by defeating the Parkview Vikings 56-50.
The game was tightly contested until Hickman was able to break away in the fourth quarter to edge out the Vikings.
The Kewpies move on to the next round, where their opponent is still to be determined.
Rock Bridge Advances to Truman Classic Championship with win over Lee Summit West
The Rock Bridge girls basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back in their win over Lee Summit West 65-40, improving their record to 10-2.
With the win, they advance to the championship game of the Truman Classic in Lee Summit.
The Bruins jumped out to a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, eventually leading 36-16 at halftime. From there, they maintained control.
The championship game will be Saturday against Liberty at 3 p.m..
