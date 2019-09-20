Columbia College eSports began their 2019 season by competing Friday at the HUE Invitational in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg University hosted the event, which is one of the nation's largest collegiate eSports meets and features 64 teams from 30 schools, all of whom are competing for a $55,000 cash prize.
The Cougars, the event's defending champions in League of Legends, traveled east to attempt to repeat and were able to move on to the quarterfinal rounds of the upper bracket. After finishing second in their pool, CC advanced past the round of 16 with a win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Columbia's top performers were rovex and nintendudex , who went 1-2 in their pool with 25 and 21 kills respectively in three games. The former of CC's duo also tied for the lead of the first round of the upper bracket with eight kills to his name.
CC will play the No. 2 overall seed, Maryville University's A-team, Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Columbia cross country notches two fifth-place finishes at Bradley Invitational
Against a mixed field of NCAA, NAIA and junior college opponents, Columbia College men's and women's cross country both finished fifth, respectively, in the Bradley University Invitational in Peoria, Illinois, Friday.
In the Cougars' final away tune-up meet before the Columbia College Invitational in Columbia on Oct. 5, each team beat multiple Division I programs en route to dual top five team finishes for the second meet running.
The NAIA No. 15-ranked men were propelled by two top 30-running sophomores in Alexander Dukes (16th, 26:40) and Dean Frossard (29th, 27:29). A freshman-senior duo in Brock Fisher and Grant Uthlaut finished back-to-back in 36th (27:56) and 37th (27:57), while former American Midwest Conference Runner of the Year Malik Holman rounded out the CC scorers in 52nd place (28:47).
The No. 25 women had a top 20 runner in reigning AMC Runner of the Year Brianna Haller (20th, 18:28), followed by a foursome of top 50 finishers that all finished 20 seconds of each other: Grace Brinkman (42nd, 19:11), Jada O'Donnell (45th, 19:15), Mikayla Sehlmeyer (48th, 19:24) and Kyla Bertschinger (49th, 19:30).