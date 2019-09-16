The Columbia College golf programs are at or near the top of the pecking order after the first day of the William Woods Fall Invitational on Monday.
Both the men’s and women’s teams made the short drive to Tanglewood Golf Course and finished with varied results after Monday morning’s first round. The men, with five golfers in the top 10 of the individual standings, currently lead the four-team field with a score of 9-over par. Jesper Holke-Farnam and Noah Wilson were the top Cougars’ scorers Monday at 1-over each and tied for third overall.
The women’s team is only playing the host Owls, but lag far behind William Woods at 27-over, 18 strokes behind the 16-years running American Midwest Conference champions. Mackenzie Ray was the Cougars’ top golfer on the women’s side, shooting a 75 to go 3-over for the day and be in sole possession of third place.
Second round play begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Fulton.
Tolton softball tops New Bloomfield on the road
The Blazers improved to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in road games Monday, defeating New Bloomfield 5-2. Tolton has now won four straight against the Wildcats dating back to 2017.
Tolton will play its second game in as many days as it hosts St. Francis Borgia at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Local volleyball teams fall away from home
Tolton volleyball lost 25-6, 25-16 at Eugene on Monday. The Blazers put forth an improved performance in the second set but were unable to stop the Eagles from continuing their undefeated start to the season. Tolton will return home to take on St. Dominic at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Battle volleyball also fell in straight sets, dropping both sets by scores of 25-11 at Blair Oaks on Monday. The Spartans will next play on Wednesday at Helias.