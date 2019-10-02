Not the stresses of travel nor contests in two different locations prevented Columbia College men’s and women’s soccer from notching wins in each of its games against Missouri Baptist Wednesday.
The men, playing against arguably its closest American Midwest Conference rival, won 2-0 at Maryville University in St. Louis thanks to goals from Joe Spotanski and an own goal via Missouri Baptist defender Louie Perez. CC hasn’t conceded a goal in three games while scoring seven of its own during the same span.
The women’s team has dominated competition over its four-game win streak and did so again with a 4-0 thrashing of the Spartans at Christian Brothers College in St. Louis. Goals came from three of CC’s usual attacking threats — Molly Klein, Abigail Meyer and Kelsey Mirts — but Kristen Graser also notched her first goal of the season with a 75th minute strike.
Both teams return Columbia to take on Park University in a home double-header Saturday afternoon. The women are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. while the men follow at 4 p.m.
Tolton girls golf finishes second in tournament
The Tolton girls golf team finished second in the AAA Conference tournament Wednesday at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles. The Trailblazers finished with a team score of 378, seven strokes behind first-place St. Dominic.
Jayden Berrey led Tolton with an 81, shooting 46 on the front nine and 35 on the back nine. Madeline Fallis was Tolton’s second-best individual scorer with an 83. Tolton will compete at the MSHSAA District Tournament on Tuesday.
Helias volleyball defeats Tolton
Tolton girls volleyball dropped its contest against Helias Wednesday in two sets. Helias won both sets 25-9.
The next game for Tolton volleyball is at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at home against Battle.
Battle volleyball wins against Eldon
Battle girls volleyball won its game against Eldon in two sets.
In a hard fought first set, Battle won 33-31 on a serve. In second set, Battle won 25-20. The Spartan’s next game is Oct. 5 at the Warrensburg Varsity Tournament.