Columbia College men’s golf secured a top-10 team finish Tuesday in their season debut match at the NAIA Memphis Shootout on the TPC Southwind course.
The Cougars finished sixth out of 19 teams over the two-day, three-round event, one spot higher than their placing after Day 1. CC had a final team score of 70-over par through 54 holes; this included a final round score of 301, its best of the tournament.
On a PGA-played course in sweltering heat (over 90 degrees in Memphis Tuesday), Columbia had the fifth-best overall team score of the final round, shooting 21-over.
Three CC golfers — Gage Brauns (17-over, tied 23rd), Laithan Sublette (18-over, 26th) and Cameron VanLeer (20-over, tied 27th) — each secured top-30 individual finishes to lead the Cougars. Brauns’ final round 71 was not just his best, but also tied for CC’s team best round of the event.
After shooting a 71 in yesterday’s second round, Noah Wilson felt the heat with a final round 82 to finish his event tied for 45th at 26-over. Jesper Holke-Farnam rounded out CC’s five golfers with a total score of 32-over, finishing tied for 61st.
Hickman volleyball defeats Boonville
Hickman volleyball won in straight sets at Boonville on Tuesday to improve to 2-1 on the year. The Kewpies won both sets by scores of 25-15.
The Kewpies will take the court again at 8 p.m. on Thursday at home against Helias before hosting the Hickman Varsity tournament on Saturday.
Tolton volleyball loses at California
Tolton volleyball fell to 1-7 on the year following Tuesday’s straight-set loss to California by scores of 11-25 and 8-25.
The Trailblazers will compete next at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Fulton.
Rock Bridge volleyball picks up first win
Rock Bridge volleyball earned its first victory of the season Tuesday, defeating Hillcrest in straight sets at home.
The Bruins won the first set 25-12 before closing out the game with a 25-10 victory in the second set.
Rock Bridge improved to 1-2 and will next host Pleasant Hill at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Battle volleyball falls to Lebanon
After losing the first set and winning the second, Battle volleyball ultimately fell short to Lebanon in the third set of Tuesday night’s contest.
Jordyn Butler led the team with three kills, followed closely by Emma Spillman, who had two kills and five blocks.
The Spartans will compete next on Saturday at the Hickman Varsity tournament.
Hickman softball claims victory against Southern Boone
Hickman softball (6-2) handily beat the Southern Boone Eagles at home on Tuesday, winning by a score of 9-1.
Abby Hurtado started on the rubber for the Kewpies. The senior gave up five hits and had six strikeouts.
Freshman Avery Hurtado, Abby Hurtado’s younger sister, was excellent for Hickman at the plate. She went 3-4 and hit her first home run of the season. Going yard back-to-back with Hurtado was senior Avery Throckmorton. Hurtado and Throckmorton combined for half of the Kewpies’ 12 hits.
Hickman will next take the diamond at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Warrenton.
Hickman girls tennis controls the court against Fulton
Hickman girls tennis beat Fulton in two of the three doubles and all six singles matches on the evening.
The Kewpies will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall.
Area high school swim and dive teams compete in Sedalia
The Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge swim and dive teams traveled to Sedalia Tuesday to compete in the Sedalia Invitational.
Notable achievements for the Kewpies included a second place finish in both the 400m freestyle relay and the 200m medley relay.
Hickman diver Jack Estes finished just two points off first, posting a 184.75 to finish second in the event.
The Bruins also had an impressive outing, taking first in the 200m medley relay.
Rock Bridge diver Calvin Liddle finished sixth with a score of 150.15.
Battle’s AJ Huskey won the 50m freestyle with a time of 23.15 seconds and took second in the 100m fly with a time of 55.81 seconds, both of which are state consideration times.