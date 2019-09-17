Columbia College men’s golf entered its fall 2019 season swinging as it won its opening event Tuesday afternoon, the William Woods Fall Invitational.
With a two-day score of 13-over par, the Cougars out-shot the No. 8-ranked Owls by five strokes, also defeating William Woods’ B-team and Westminster College in the four-team tournament.
Four CC golfers — Jesper Holke-Farnam (3rd), Gage Brauns (4th), Cameron VanLeer (tied-6th) and Noah Wilson (8th) — finished in the top 10 of the individual standings to help Columbia knock off the six-time American Midwest Conference champions on their home course.
But the women’s squad was unable to repeat the feat as Columbia finished 61-over par as a team in a dual against William Woods, finishing 37 strokes behind. The meet was dominated by Owls golfer Maria Zrodowska, who broke a school record by shooting 8-under for the tournament to win the individual crown by 16 strokes.
Columbia’s Mackenzie Ray (12-over, 4th) and Lauren Hawley (13-over, 5th) were the Cougars’ top scorers at the end of Tuesday.
Columbia College volleyball wins opening conference match
Columbia College volleyball cruised against Lindenwood University-Belleville on the road Tuesday night to open American Midwest Conference play.
The No. 12-ranked Cougars improved to 11-2 overall with a dominant 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 three-set sweep for their sixth-straight win, all of which have been on the road.
Sidney Branson and Jacqueline Silva led CC with eight kills each. Setter Luisa Ferreira had a game-high 26 assists, which was more than the Lynx team had combined.
Columbia’s next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hannibal-LaGrange.
Rock Bridge softball defeats Jefferson City
Rock Bridge softball improved to 9-2 on the season following Tuesday’s win over Jefferson City.
The Bruins jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. By the end of the fourth inning, Rock Bridge led 5-0 due to pair of doubles and a two-run homer by junior Maddie Snider.
Though a solo home run by Jefferson City cut their lead by one, the Bruins ultimately walked away in the seventh with a 6-1 victory.
Rock Bridge will play next at 3:45 p.m. Friday against Blair Oaks at the Capital City Tournament at Binder Park in Jefferson City.
Hickman tennis sweeps Battle
Hickman tennis secured a major victory Tuesday at Battle.
The team won all nine of its matches, earning a complete sweep against the Spartans.
The Kewpies return to the court at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to take on Helias Catholic at home.
Battle will compete next at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Mexico.
Tolton soccer earns win over St. Louis United
Tolton soccer beat St. Louis United 5-0 at home Tuesday.
At halftime, the Trailblazers led 2-0 with goals from Tyler Stevens and Lael Haile. Another goal by Haile and two more by Nathan Forck secured the victory for Tolton in the second half.
Tolton will return to the field at 5 p.m. Thursday when it travels to St. Dominic in St. Charles.
Battle soccer falls to Boonville
Battle soccer fell 2-0 in a hard-fought game against Boonville on Tuesday evening.
The Spartans and Pirates were scoreless throughout much of the contest. With only 23 minutes of play remaining, Boonville scored the first goal of the night. The Pirates later scored again with three minutes to go.
Battle will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro.
Tolton softball loses to St. Francis Borgia
Tolton softball fell to St. Francis Borgia on Tuesday in a 1-0 loss.
The Trailblazers and Knights battled into extra innings, with St. Francis Borgia claiming the win after nine.
Tolton pitcher Paige Bedsworth struck out 16 batters, while junior Allie Widmer and sophomore Bridget Bartlett each recorded two hits.
The Trailblazers return to their home field at 11 a.m. Saturday to take on St. Dominic.
Stephens soccer victorious over Hannibal-LaGrange
Stephens soccer defeated Hannibal-LaGrange by a score of 4-1 Tuesday.
Thirty-two minutes in, senior Maeghan Ely scored the first goal of the night for the Stars from 40 yards out. Seven minutes later, a header from freshman Kiana Ellison put Stephens up 2-0.
After scoring in the 42nd minute, Hannibal-LaGrange was unable to generate any additional offense.
Meanwhile, junior Abbie Sims and sophomore Ruth Zapico Mancebo both scored their first goals of the season to give the Stars a three-goal lead.
Stephens soccer will compete next at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Saint Louis College of Pharmacy at home.
Stephens volleyball defeated by Hannibal-LaGrange
Stephens volleyball fought hard through five sets Tuesday night before ultimately falling to Hannibal-LaGrange.
The Stars jumped to an early lead and claimed the first set 25-18. They then lost the next two by scores of 25-12 and 25-13. Stephens tied the Trojans by winning the fourth set, 25-21.
Though the Stars put up a fight, the Trojans took the final set by a score of 15-5 to end the match.
Stephens volleyball will take the court again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of St. Mary.