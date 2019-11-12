Columbia College men’s soccer defeated Williams Baptist in the AMC semifinals Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
While the 1-0 victory marked the team’s 19th straight win this season, it didn’t come without a fight.
The pair of high-level defenses battled through a scoreless regulation, sending the squads to overtime. CC junior Parker Moon’s strike, which came just shy of the 95th minute, ended the outing and completed the Cougars’ 11th shutout in 12 games. This goal marked Moon’s first since returning from a broken leg injury this past summer.
Columbia College will return to the field in the AMC championship against Lyon Scots at 3 p.m. Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Columbia College women’s basketball improves to 3-0
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated the Missouri Valley Vikings 80-42 Tuesday.
The ninth-ranked Cougars maintained control throughout the match, but particularly dominated in the second quarter, when Columbia College put up 19 points while holding the Vikings to just five. Senior Raegan Wieser led the team in points (18), while freshman Mackenzie Dubbert led in rebounds (8) and senior Jordan Alford led in assists (9).
The Cougars return to the court at 6 p.m. Monday where they will take on College of the Ozarks at home.
Columbia College men’s basketball defeated by Missouri Valley
Columbia College men’s basketball fell to the Missouri Valley Vikings 79-72 Tuesday.
Down by four at the half, the Cougars battled close before Missouri Valley pulled ahead in the second and maintained the lead for the remainder of the game. Senior Braden Wendel led the Cougars in points (16), while junior Jack Fritsche led in rebounds (9) and junior Jorge Bueno led in assists (10).
The Cougars return to the court at 7 p.m. Thursday to face off against Baptist Bible College at home.