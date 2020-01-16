Columbia College men’s basketball defeated No. 21 Central 89-68 in an AMC matchup Thursday night at home.
CC took a commanding lead to start the game as the Cougars outscored the Mustangs 51-28 in the first half. CC drained nine 3-pointers in the first half alone as Central Baptist failed to make even one.
The 23-point lead proved to be sufficient for the home side as the Cougars closed out the game at 89-68.
Columbia College’s Justin Shaw was the star performer as he lead the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals with 16, 14 (also a career high), six and four, respectively.
Thursday’s result takes the Cougars overall record to 10-7 and 5-4 in AMC play.
Columbia College men’s basketball returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday for an AMC matchup against Lyon (Ark.) at home.
Rock Bridge starts Smith-Cotton Tournament with win
Rock Bridge boys basketball faced off against Poplar Bluff in the Smith-Cotton Tournament on Thursday and took home a 82-59 win.
Rock Bridge came off hot right from the beginning and ended the first quarter leading 22-9. The Bruins extended their lead to 42-25 by halftime.
The other side of the half saw no shift in momentum as Rock Bridge continued its stronghold and ended the third period leading 66-40. The final quarter proved to be a mere formality as the Bruins closed out the game at 82-59.
Rock Bridge boys basketball heads to the championship side of the Smith-Cotton Tournament bracket and faces Marquette next.
Battle beats Whitfield at Rotating 8 Tournament
Battle boys basketball defeated Whitfield 60-44 on Thursday in the Rotating 8 Tournament.
Cachao Gianquinto and Maricus Grant led the Cougars with 13 points each, while Tristan Meny and Isaiah Johnson chipped in with 12 and nine points, respectively.
Battle boys basketball continues action Friday at the Rotating 8 Tournament.
