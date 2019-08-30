Columbia College defeated MidAmerica Nazarene University three sets to two in the first game of the 2019 Hampton Inn Classic.
The Cougars barely squeaked by in the final set, 15-13. The Pioneers had 14 blocks to Columbia College's seven, but that didn't stop the Cougars from attacking the net with 62 kills.
The second game against Hastings College wasn't as much of a nail-biter. Columbia College rolled in three-straight sets.
Just like the first game, the Cougars dominated in kills, led by Kiersten Anderson with 12. Luisa Ferreira finished with 26 of the 30 assists for CC.
The Cougars will continue the Hampton Inn Classic with games against The Masters College and Indiana Wesleyan at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively, on Saturday..
Rock Bridge soccer defeats Kickapoo to begin the season
The rain that lasted for most of Friday and caused wet field conditions didn't phase Rock Bridge's Jeremiah Johnson, who recorded a hat trick and led the Bruins to a 6-3 victory. Lucas Gordon and Preston Fancher also scored for Rock Bridge, while Kickapoo allowed an own goal.
The Bruins' next game will be 10:45 a.m. on Saturday against Nixa.
Hickman soccer edges Nixa in season opener
Hickman made the nearly-three hour drive to Nixa worth it with a 2-1 win. The Kewpies' two goals came from freshman Leif Kammer and junior Kavanah Bollinger.
Hickman will play 11:30 a.m. on Saturday against Kickapoo.
Hickman softball advances to the quarterfinals of the Troy Lead Off Classic
Hickman defeated Bowling Green 6-1 in the first round of the Troy Lead Off Classic Friday. Abby Hurtado led the Kewpies with 10 strikeouts, five hits and no walks on the mound. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with a home run.
That wasn't the only home run by Hickman though. Athena Wheeler finished with two homers and freshman Lucy Hurtado hit her first long ball of the season.
The other first round games of the tournament were postponed due to rain. Hickman's second game against Warrenton was rescheduled for noon Saturday.
Hickman volleyball falls to Fatima
The Kewpies lost to the Comets in straight sets 2-0 Friday night. Hickman's next game is at 8 p.m. Thursday against Rolla.
Weather affects multiple games
Golf
The Warrensburg Invitational that involved the girls' golf teams from Rock Bridge and Battle was cancelled Friday morning because of rain.
Another tournament with the girls' golf teams from Hickman, Tolton and Capital City was cancelled Friday evening because of rain.
Softball
Hickman softball was lucky to play their sole tournament game. Rock Bridge and Tolton weren't as fortunate. The Bruins' were scheduled to play Fatima while the Trailblazers' were supposed to play Helias in their respective games.