Columbia College (4-1) split both of its games on Saturday, beating The Master’s College three sets to one and falling to Indiana Wesleyan by the same line.
The second-ranked Cougars won the first two sets against The Master’s College before a 26-24 third-set defeat prevented a sweep.
In the next match, Columbia College lost the first two sets to Indiana Wesleyan before taking the third set as consolation before falling for good in the fourth. Sophomore Sidney Branson led the way for the Cougars with 33 kills over the two matches.
Columbia finished the weekend 3-1 after beating Mid-American Nazarene University and Hastings College on Friday.
The Cougars continue their season on Friday against Missouri Valley College at the Southwell Complex.
Stephens College soccer gets its first win of the season in drubbing of Manhattan Christian College
Stephens College (1-1) beat Manhattan Christian College 11-0 for the Stars’ first win at the newly-built Missouri Soccer park in Boonville.
Junior defender Morgan Lange tied the school record with four goals, all in the second half.
Next up, the Stars play Ecclesia College on Monday in Springdale, Ark.
Rock Bridge soccer finishes weekend sweep with 3-1 win over Nixa
Rock Bridge got its second win in as many days with another victory over a Springfield opponent.
After Nixa opened the scoring, Karsen Schweikert tied the game with 22 minutes to go before late goals by Jeremiah Johnson and Preston Fancher gave the Bruins their second win of the season.
Johnson had four goals over the weekend to lead the Bruins, who play Smith-Cotton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Hickman soccer falls to Kickapoo, 4-2
The Hickman offense had another multi-goal performance, but it wasn’t enough as Kickapoo handed coach Wil Ross’ team its first loss of the season.
Now the Kewpies (1-1) come back to Columbia and play Jefferson City Sept. 10 at home.
Battle soccer opens season with win over Fulton
First-year head coach Tracy Grant opened his tenure with the Spartans with a 1-0 win over Fulton on Saturday. Grant steps in this season for Alexander Huck, who was promoted to the position of athletic director.
Battle (1-0) continues its season when it plays cross-town rival Tolton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.