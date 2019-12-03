Columbia College volleyball was swept by Westmont on Tuesday in the opening round of NAIA National Championship pool play in Sioux City, Iowa.
Competing in three hard-fought sets, the Cougars fell 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22 to the Warriors.
While the Cougars bested Westmont in kills (38), assists (38) and digs (77), the team ultimately came up short in every set. Senior Kiersten Anderson led the team in kills with 13, while freshman Luisa Ferreira recorded 33 assists.
Columbia College volleyball will return to the court Wednesday at 4 p.m. Wednesday to take on Xavier.
CColumbia College
women’s basketball defeats Missouri Baptist
Columbia College women’s basketball defeated Missouri Baptist on Tuesday by a score of 72-57.
Leaving the first quarter, the game was tied at 15-15. The Cougars quickly jumped ahead in the second and were up 35-24 at half. The Spartans fought back but were unable to regain the lead and ultimately fell to the Cougars.
Senior Jordan Alford led the team in both points (22) and rebounds (13), while junior Geena Stephens led in assists (2).
Columbia College women’s basketball will compete at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against William Woods University at Columbia College.
CColumbia College
men’s basketball defeated by Missouri Baptist
Columbia College men’s basketball lost to Missouri Baptist 66-71 Tuesday.
Leading 41-36 at the half, the Cougars slowly let the game slip away from them in the second. From there the Spartans took over and claimed a win.
Senior Desmond Funches led the team in points (15), while junior Jack Fritsche led in rebounds (5) and assists (3).
Columbia College men’s basketball will return home to compete at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against William Woods University.
Battle girls basketball loses to Mexico
Battle girls basketball fell to Mexico on Tuesday by a score of 59-47.
Down 25-19 at the half, the Spartans managed to find their rhythm and tie the game 38-38 by the end of the third quarter. However, the rally was not enough and the Bulldogs jumped ahead once again.
Battle girls basketball will play at 8 a.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena against Vashon in the Norm Stewart Classic.
Rock Bridge wrestling dominates against
Tolton, falls to Kirksville
Rock Bridge wrestling was a force to be reckoned with Tuesday.
First, freshman Anna Stephens won her first match of the season with a pin.
Next, the boys wrestling team defeated Tolton 48-30. Kash Lundberg (113), Raymond Foster (132), Owen Twaddle (138) and Zach Tran (170) all recorded pin fall wins, while Omari Simmons (106), Carter McCallister (120), Brian Wyatte (220) and Drew Nichols (285) all recorded open wins.
However, the Bruins were taken down by Kirksville 48-30. Lundberg and McCallister recorded pin fall wins, Twaddle and Aydin Rodriguez (160) recorded wins by decision and Tran and Nichols recorded open wins.
Rock Bridge girls wrestling will compete again in a tournament Dec. 10, while Rock Bridge boys wrestling will return to the mats Saturday in the Fort Zumwalt North tournament.
Hickman wrestling conquers Kirksville and Tolton
Hickman wrestling dominated in Tuesday’s Columbia Quad.
The Kewpies defeated Kirksville 39-32 in a hard-fought dual. Jacob Huggans, Ethan Barr, Hayden Benter, Cole Harrell, Jake Waldron, Max Neuhaus and Cameron Cornman all recorded wins on the evening.
Next, the Kewpies took down Tolton 48-25. Barr, Harrell, Neuhaus, Cornman, Derrick Bectold and Huggans all recorded wins in the second matchup.
Hickman girls wrestling will compete next Saturday in the Fort Zumwalt North girls tournament, while Hickman boys wrestling will return to the mats Saturday in the Frances Howell North tournament.