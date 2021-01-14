Columbia College men’s basketball continued its season with a close contest Thursday, defeating Hannibal-LaGrange 68-66 on the road.
The Cougars came back from a seven-point deficit to pull out the win.
Junior guard Tony Burks led Columbia with 23 points. He also notched four steals and two blocks.
Sophomore Cameron VanLeer and freshman Harrison Vickers were the only other Cougars to score in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The win puts Columbia at 8-4 and 2-1 in American Midwest Conference play. Its next contest will be against Harris-Stowe State University at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Shetley leads Columbia women to win against Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College women’s basketball went on the road and defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 75-44 for its sixth win of the season.
Freshman Mallory Shetley led the Cougars with a career-high 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes. So far this season, she’s averaging 16.3 points per game.
Sophomore Allison Stiers scored 12 points in the win, leading the Cougars’ 36-point effort from the bench. She also had six rebounds and four steals.
The win puts Columbia at 6-2 and 4-0 in AMC play.
Its next game will be against another conference foe, Harris-Stowe State University, at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Stephens squashed at Lyons
After a COVID-19-related delay, Stephens College women’s basketball continued its season with a 77-35 loss to Lyon College in Arkansas.
Senior Sierra Leeper led Stephens (0-3) with seven points in the defeat. She also had 12 rebounds.
The Stars will continue their season against Williams Baptist University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge girls crush Capital City
The Bruins defeated Capital City at home 60-21.
The defeat of the 1-11 Crusaders now puts Rock Bridge at 4-2. The next time the Lady Bruins hit the court will be at the Truman Tournament from Monday through Jan. 23 in Independence.
Battle boys beat Marshall on senior night
The Spartans came away with a win for their seniors, defeating Marshall 75-37.
The win puts Battle at 7-4 with its next matchup being against Gateway Legacy on Tuesday in Columbia.
St. Dominic girls basketball topples Tolton
Tolton lost in O’Fallon 49-30 to St. Dominic.
The loss puts Tolton at 2-10 with its next game will be against Cardinal Ritter on Monday in St. Louis.
Hickman girls wrestling splits contests; boys defeated
Hickman had wrestlers all over mid-Missouri, with its girls team in Fulton and its boys team in Columbia to wrestle against Helias.
The Kewpies split their contests, beating Mexico 18-12 and losing to Fulton 24-18. They now sit at 4-4.
Hickman’s boys team lost a close contest to Helias, losing 39-36 to fall to 9-3.
The boys’ next match will be against Smith-Cotton on Tuesday in Sedalia, and the girls are also set to take on Smith-Cotton on Saturday in Sedalia.
Rock Bridge wrestling loses at Smith-Cotton
The Rock Bridge boys wrestling team lost 36-33 to Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.
The Bruins next competition will be a triangular meet between them, Centralia and Southern Boone in Centralia.