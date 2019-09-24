Columbia College women’s golf finished second out of six teams after two days of play at the Lady Panther Fall Invitational in Bolivar on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars shot a total score of 99-over par in two rounds, one of only two teams — along with hosts and winners Drury — to finish with a team score of less than 100 strokes over par.
However, CC wasn’t close to a dominant Panther squad that finished 56-over and had all five scoring golfers finish in the top 10 in the individual standings, including sweeping the top three places.
Nonetheless, Columbia firmly-established itself as the best of the rest in the tournament with each of its top five golfers finishing in the top 20. Emily Strunck and Haleigh Berrey each finished tied for 7th overall with a score of 21-over to lead the Cougars.
Cassidy McAlpine finished tied for 11th at 25-over, with Lauren Hawley three strokes behind her finishing tied for 16th. Mackenzie Ray rounded out the Cougars’ scorers at 32-over, good for sole possession of 20th place.
Hickman wins, Battle beaten in softball
Both the Kewpies and Spartans faced off in separate games Tuesday, with the former coming out on top and the latter losing.
Hickman was able to grab the lead late against the Jefferson City Jays after a 3-run fifth inning put the Kewpies on top by one run. Hickman senior Abby Hurtado threw seven strikeouts on her way to a complete game and a 6-5 win for the Kewpies.
The Battle Spartans couldn’t shake out anything against Blue Springs South, as they were shut out 9-0. The Jaguars had four multi-run innings, and a six-strikeout performance from senior Addalyn Lightner helped secure the win.
MU men’s golf ties for 10th place at Loaded Inverness Intercollegiate
The Missouri men’s golf team posted a team score of 37-over par, marking a 10th place finish at Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Missouri senior Rory Franssen led the Tigers with an individual score of 6-over for the tournament, capped off by a final round of 2-over. Freshman Viktor Einarsson shot even on his final round for a score of 9-over for the tournament, and Columbia product Jack Parker finished with a 1-over round and 11-over score for the tournament.
The Tigers next tournament is the Jackrabbit Invitational in Valentine, Neb., from Sept. 29-30.
Stephens volleyball falls to St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Momentum didn’t favor Stephens volleyball as it dropped three straight sets to St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
The Eutectics got out the gate early with a quick 7-1 run in the first set. Despite some good play from the Stars, this key run was too much to overcome as Stephens dropped the first set 25-15. Although the Stars put up a good fight in the other two sets, the outcome was the same with the second set ending 25-15 and the third set ending 25-11.
“This one was tough because the girls were very inconsistent. But there was a couple of times there that you could see them coming out and being confident and playing,” Stars coach Luana Fields said. “I think that this year is a building year for us. We brought in 10 freshmen with the intentions of building them up for the next years to come. So that’s our goal this year.”
With this loss, Stephens College has now lost 10 games in a row. The Stars’ next match is a home contest against Lindenwood University-Belleville at 7 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Hickman volleyball victorious against St. Paul Lutheran
The Kewpies defeated the visiting Saints on Tuesday in straight sets to improve to 10-6-1 on the season. Hickman took the first set 25-12 before completing the match with a 28-26 second set victory.
Jerica Jackson and Grace Spell led the Kewpies with six kills apiece. Hickman will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Battle.
Rock Bridge wins golf quad at Old Hawthorne
Four mid-Missouri girls golf teams competed at The Club at Old Hawthorne on Tuesday, with Rock Bridge emerging victorious with a team score of 163. Maddie Orr and Madison Moller led the Bruins with scores of 39 in the par-36 competition.
Jefferson City finished second with a 197, while Hickman was third with a 204. Battle scored a 231 to take fourth place.