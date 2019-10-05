The Cougars took down the Pirates 3-1 Saturday in their American Midwest Conference matchup. The match was scoreless until late in the first half, when Kelsey Mirts broke the deadlock off a corner kick to give the Cougars the lead.
At the start of the second half, the Pirates scored to tie the game. But Mirts found the back of the net shortly after to give Columbia the lead again. Jewel Morelan of the Cougars scored the final goal of the game in the 87th minute to complete CC’s 3-1 win.
After its victory over Park University, Columbia College improved its AMC record to 4-0. Next, the Cougars play Central Baptist College at 1 p.m. Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
Park University dominant in win over Stephens volleyballStephens College volleyball lost its matchup against Park University Saturday in a dominating performance by the Pirates. The Pirates won in straight sets of 25-15, 25-1 and 25-10.
Park University extended its winning streak against Stephens to 14 games.
The Stars managed only nine kills in total, while the Pirates had 45. McKenzi Domescik-Rink was Stephens’ leading offensive player with five kills and 37 attack attempts.
Stephens College will next play Williams Baptist University at 7 p.m. Friday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle Swim & Dive compete at KC Classic FinalsHickman, Rock Bridge, and Battle competed in the KC Classic Finals on Saturday.
Hickman’s Sam Ragsdell, Ben Ragsdell, Kyle Holzum and Will Mize finished sixth in the 200 Free Relay with a time of 1 minute, 34 seconds flat. Sam Ragsdell also finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 22.94.
Rock Bridge’s Jackson Veltrop finished third in the 200 meter individual medley with a time of 2:03.07. Fellow Bruin Oakley Lorson came in second in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 52.42.
Battle’s AJ Huskey finished third in both the 100 meter freestyle and the 100 meter backstroke with times of 47.86 and 53.37, respectively.
Tolton Softball wins 1-0 against Notre Dame HighTolton beat Notre Dame 1-0 Saturday in its Military Appreciation Day game.
After five scoreless innings, Tolton got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Blazers Bridget Bartlett and Emilee Farnan had big hits in the bottom of the sixth.
On the hill, pitcher Paige Bedsworth struck out 12 in the victory and allowed only two hits.
Veterans and Tolton fans helped the Blazers raise $150 for the Wounded Warriors Project.
The Tolton Blazers next play Salisbury at 5 p.m. Monday in Salisbury.
Rock Bridge cross country finishes second at Parkway West InvitationalRock Bridge participated in the Parkway West Invitational on Saturday. The Bruins boys varsity team finished second among 20 teams with a score of 70.
Rock Bridge’s next race is at the Fast Cats Classic on Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky.