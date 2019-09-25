Columbia College women’s soccer shut out William Woods University 4-0 in Fulton on Wednesday night for the Cougars’ (5-3) second-straight conference win.
CC had four different goal scorers in the victory. Elisa Vega opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Jewel Moran doubled the Cougars lead 12 minutes later, before second half goals from Kelsey Mirts and Reese Hamilton put the game away for good.
On the men’s side, CC (8-0) won 1-0 over the Owls in its first game since moving into the NAIA top five at No. 4.
A first-half goal by Ximo Gil propelled the Cougars to an eighth-straight win to start the season.
Tolton girls golf wins Salisbury Invitational
The Tolton girls golf team earned its second win in the last week with a victory at the Salisbury Invitational. Tolton won its quad match at Old Hawthorne on Sept. 18.
The Blazers were paced by Jayden Berry, who repeated as the individual champion with a winning score of 76 strokes through 18 holes. Sidney Fessler and Ali Golden finished second and third for the Blazers.
Next, Tolton travels to Saint Louis for the AAA Conference Championship at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Bogey Hills golf club.
Rock Bridge girls golf gets second-straight win
Rock Bridge girls golf knocked off Sedalia with a total score of 166 to win its second match in as many days. Madison Moeller and Maddie Orr led the way for the Bruins with two scores of 40 through nine holes.
Next, Rock Bridge has senior night on Monday at Lake of the Woods golf course.