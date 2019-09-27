The Columbia College women's soccer team put on an exhibition of goals in its AMC matchup against Freed-Hardeman University Friday in Henderson, Tennessee. The Cougars defeated the Lions 4-0, taking their season record to 6-3, while staying undefeated at 3-0 in conference play.
It took CC only 12 minutes to get on the board with a Jewel Moreland goal. The Cougars held on to their one-goal lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, CC came out a different team as they went on a goal-scoring spree with goals from Lucy Kingsley, Brooke Schneider and Molly Klein.
Meanwhile, the Lions had a hard time finding any attacking energy as Columbia goalkeeper Kate Marshall recorded just one save for the entire game.
CC returns to action at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday with an AMC matchup against Missouri Baptist University in St. Peters, Missouri.
Columbia College men's soccer crushes Freed-Haldeman 4-0
Columbia College soccer fans couldn't help but have a feeling of déjà vu as their men's team routed Freed-Hardeman 4-0 in an AMC matchup Friday after their women's team defeated the Lions with an identical scoreline earlier in the day.
The No. 4 ranked Columbia College men's soccer team improved their overall season record to 9-0, while staying unbeaten in AMC play at 3-0.
The first half of the game saw a grueling battle between the Cougars and the Lions with neither being able to break the deadlock in the opening minutes of the game. It was only in the 21st minute of the game when Nathan Durdle found Nick Brandt in front of the Lions' goal to open the scoring for CC. Columbia carried the one-goal lead into halftime.
Much like their female counterparts, the Cougars came out all guns blazing in the second half to make it a 4-0 victory. Lesia Thetsane found the net twice in the 56th and 77th minute, while Matheus Santos De Albuquerque scored one in the 72nd minute.
Columbia College returns to action at noon Wednesday with a matchup against Missouri Baptist University at Chesterfield, Missouri.
Stephens College women's volleyball beats Crowley's Ridge College in straight sets
The Stephens College women's volleyball team went on road Friday to hand Crowley's Ridge College a straight-set defeat (25-22, 25-19, 25-10) in a Pioneer Tri-Match matchup in Paragould, Arkansas.
The game started on a competitive note with the Pioneers snatching the first set 25-22. It proved to be cakewalk for the visiting team there on, as they won the succeeding sets 25-19 and 25-10.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink starred for the Tigers with 20 kills for the match.
Stephens faces Boyce College next in a Pioneer Tri-Match matchup at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Paragould, Arkansas.
Hickman girls tennis wins Smith-Cotton Invitational
Hickman girls tennis won the Smith-Cotton Invitational for the second year in a row Friday.
Christina Hua was crowned the champion in the singles event, while fellow Kewpie Mirra Manolov finished as a runner-up. Kamie Barta and Kathryn Rothermich finished third in doubles to close out a near perfect day for the Kewpies.
Hickman returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge.
Tolton boys soccer suffers loss against Carthage in the Jefferson City Tournament
Tolton boys soccer started the Jefferson City Tournament with a 2-0 loss to Carthage.
Neither were able to register a goal in the first half. It all changed for Carthage in the second half as they scored twice to win the match.
Tolton closes out Day 2 with matchups against Helias and Smith-Cotton on Saturday in the Jefferson City Tournament.