Four Columbia College men's basketball players reached double figures in scoring as the Cougars edged past Missouri Valley 77-72 on Monday.
Jack Fritsche (18 points), Tony Burks (17), Harrison Vickers (12) and Cameron Vanleer (10) pushed Columbia (6-2) to a home victory in its first game since Nov. 18. The Cougars shot 43.3% from 3-point range and dominated the rebounding margin 48-31.
Columbia plays next at Missouri Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Columbia women's basketball struggles in loss to Bethany
Columbia College women's basketball never led in a 75-66 defeat to Bethany (Kan.) in its first game since Nov. 14 on Monday.
Despite Columbia having four players (Geena Stephens, Mallory Shetley, Bria Jones and Allison Stiers) score in double digits, the Swedes simply had too much offensive firepower for the Cougars (2-2) to overcome. Bethany was led by Autumn Garrett's 21 points and was ahead by as much as 21 in the third quarter.
Columbia plays next on the road at American Midwest Conference opponent Missouri Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton beats Borgia in low scoring affair
Tolton Catholic girls basketball beat St. Francis Borgia 29-27 away in a tight contest Monday.
The Knights led 13-11 at halftime, but the Trailblazers managed a 20-19 lead after the third quarter and held on for the win. Lizzy Wright and Emma Barnes led Tolton with nine points each.
The Trailblazers play next at Richland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge girls down Ste. Genevieve
Rock Bridge girls basketball picked up a road win at Ste. Genevieve on Monday, downing the Dragons 60-44.
The Bruins (8-2) return to play at Ozark (3-7) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.