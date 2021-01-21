Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Williams Baptist 62-54 on Thursday, extending its winning streak to four games.
The Cougars (10-3, 4-1 American Midwest Conference) led 36-19 at the half, in large part thanks to eight 3-pointers shared between six different players.
Williams Baptist started the second half strong, outscoring Columbia 13-5 in the early stages, but ultimately was unable to close the margin.
With 12 minutes remaining, Tony Burke made a steal that led to a Carson Parker score, momentarily quelling the William Baptist charge. The Eagles had another spell of high pressure to test the Cougars defense.
Columbia ultimately was able to hang on, maintaining at least a five-point lead for the entirety of the second half.
Junior Tony Burks led the scoring for Columbia with 17 points. Senior Jack Fritsche contributed 12 points to go with seven rebounds.
The start time of Columbia’s next game against Central Baptist College on Saturday has been moved up to 1 p.m. Saturday in Conway, Ark.
Shooting woes an issue as Cougars lose second straight
Columbia College women’s basketball returned to action with an 88-75 loss to Williams Baptist in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Despite leading for a majority of the match, the Cougars (7-4, 5-2 AMC) were on the wrong end of a second-half momentum change that saw Williams Baptist come back from an 11-point deficit.
In the second half, the Cougars struggled to contain the Eagles, who outscored them 52-30. In the fourth quarter alone, Williams Baptist’s 32 points doubled Columbia’s scoring.
Columbia led at the end of each of the first three quarters and fell behind for the first time with eight minutes remaining in the fourth.
This marks Columbia’s second consecutive loss after a defeat at the hands of Lyon College on Tuesday.
Sophomore Sofia Popp led Columbia with 23 points, despite shooting 6 of 21 from the field. Poor shooting was the theme of the night for Columbia, which made just 33% of field goal attempts and 2 for 22 on 3-point attempts.
In a change of schedule, the Cougars will no longer face Central Baptist College on Saturday, but instead will play city rival Stephens College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Stephens secures first win of the season
Stephens women’s basketball notched its first win of the season, a 60-54 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange on the road.
The Stars (1-5, 1-5 AMC) held the Spartans to 27.8% shooting and were paced by a 21-point third quarter to lead by as much as 15. The Stars committed 21 turnovers and made just six assists but overcame their mistakes by shooting 60% in the second half.
Sierra Leeper led the Stars with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. Ida Pieschl flirted with a double-double herself with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Stephens takes on crosstown foe Columbia College next at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Southwell Complex.
Battle girls basketball drops game to Rolla
Battle girls basketball lost a home contest to Rolla 57-40.
The Spartans resume play against St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Hermann Invitational Tournament.