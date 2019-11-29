No. 9-ranked Columbia College women's basketball suffered its first loss of the season in a blowout to No. 10 Vanguard (Calif.) on Friday, losing 94-59.
In the first of the Cougars' two games this weekend at the Jackson Rotary Invitational in Jackson, Tenn., the Lions emphatically ended CC's unbeaten start to the year thanks to shooting 53% from the field and leading both the rebounding and assist totals.
Up five points at the end of the first quarter, Vanguard exploded out to a 27-point lead at halftime thanks to a second quarter where it outscored the Cougars 32-10. Lions guard Vanessa Murphy, who finished with a game-high 25 points, had 10 of them in the second quarter alone.
Columbia was held to 35% shooting from the field and had far more turnovers (23) than assists (14). Senior guard Jordan Alford had a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds, while Mai Nienhueser (12 points) and Raegan Wieser (11) also reached double figures in scoring.
Columbia continues play in Tennessee by taking on a second NAIA Coaches' Top 25 opponent — No. 16 Bethel (Tenn.) — at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Bruins girls basketball start season with win
Rock Bridge girls basketball participated in the St. Joseph's Academy Turkey Day Shootout on Friday and beat Kirkwood 45-35 to start its season in style.
The Bruins dominated the entire game as they got off to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter. Rock Bridge continued to build on its lead as it entered halftime leading 22-14.
Kirkwood's hope of a comeback was spoiled as the Bruins started the third quarter on a 9-2 run to extend their lead to 15 points. Kirkwood's surge came, albeit rather late, as it eventually lost 45-35.
Rock Bridge is back in action Saturday for Day 2 of the Turkey Day Shootout as it faces the host school, St. Joseph's Academy.