Columbia’s Rischer makes cut at Junior Match Play Championships

Columbia’s Christian Rischer was one of two area golfers to make the cut at the Missouri Golf Association’s 2020 Junior Match Play Championships on Tuesday.

Rischer sits in third place with a score of 144 at even par over two rounds. Two golfers from Jefferson City, Michael Davidson and Alex Gentry, also made the cut by finishing in the top 16.

Audrey Rischer made the cut on the girls side with a 5-over-par score of 149. She sits in fourth place. Greta Hinds from Jefferson City also made the cut for the final rounds.

Day three of the competition will begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday {span}at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar before the final round on Thursday.

