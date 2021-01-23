Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Central Baptist College 77-76 Saturday in a double-overtime thriller in Conway, Arkansas.
With 20 seconds remaining in the second overtime, sophomore guard Cameron VanLeer made the game-winning basket to send the Cougars (11-3, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) back to Columbia with a fifth consecutive win.
Prior to that, Columbia twice scored with less than one second remaining to avoid defeat.
Freshman Carson Parker first made a last-gasp 3-pointer to tie the game at 58 and force overtime. Junior Tony Burks then kept the game alive with less than a second remaining in the first overtime, sinking two consecutive free throws to tie the game at 70.
Free throws proved pivotal in the contest, as Columbia went 13-of-15 from the line compared to Central Baptist’s 19-of-29.
Columbia brought a 35-28 lead into halftime. Midway through the second half, however, the Cougars endured a period of over five minutes without a score as their lead vanished.
In the final seven minutes, Columbia held Central Baptist to just four points to mount a comeback of its own and force overtime.
Burks led the scoring for Columbia with 19 points. Burks was closely followed by teammates Parker and Cole Gerken, who each scored 18 points in the contest.
Columbia will next play William Woods University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fulton.
No. 6 Missouri wrestling remains undefeated
Missouri wrestling defeated Ohio and Northern Illinois in a tri-dual Saturday.
Missouri (9-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) shut out Ohio 46-0 in its first dual of the day. The Tigers fought a much closer contest against Northern Illinois, winning 24-12 to remain perfect on the season.
The Tigers next face Rider and Kent State on Jan. 31 in Kent, Ohio.
MU track and field wins five events at Iowa State Cyclone Invitational
Missouri’s Jayson Ashford won his second straight 60-meter race Saturday, finishing in 7.1 seconds to top the field at the Iowa State Cyclone Invitational in Ames, Iowa. The Tigers captured a total of five events at the meet, which only included track events and was contested between Missouri, Iowa State and Drake.
Karina Liz won her second straight 800-meter race for the Tigers, and she also featured in Missouri’s 4x400-meter relay team, which defeated Drake for the event win. Anchoring Missouri in the relay was Elle Brown, a former women’s basketball player who made her debut for the track team Saturday.
Freshman McKenna Revord had an impressive indoor track debut of her own, winning the women’s mile race in 5:22.01. Johnathan Schmidt won the men’s mile in 4:21.98.
Missouri will next be in action Feb. 5 at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Gianquinto passes 1,000 career points as Battle defeats Willard
Battle boys basketball defeated Willard 70-49 on Saturday at the Laker Shootout in Camdenton as senior Cachao Gianquinto passed 1,000 career points as a Spartan.
The Spartans basketball Twitter account posted a picture of Gianquinto to celebrate the milestone, saying they were, “Extremely proud of the growth and effort of this young man.”
Battle next plays on the road at Troy Buchanan on Saturday.
Tolton boys basketball loses to Webster Groves
Tolton boys basketball fell to 7-5 on the season, losing 45-38 at Webster Groves on Saturday.
Tolton will next play at Chaminade on Friday.