Solid pitching and timely hitting continue to be Hickman’s formula for success.
All season long the Kewpie softball team has relied on a deep bench for strong performances in both the batter’s box and the pitching circle. With Wednesday’s 6-1 win in Warrenton, Hickman has moved to 7-2 on the season.
Elise Kendrick was tapped for the start against the Warriors. The sophomore threw five innings, only allowing two hits and one run. Kendrick also struck four batters out in her performance.
Emma Henley entered the game in the bottom of the sixth to close for the Kewpies, giving up only one hit.
On offense, Athena Wheeler had a shining night. The senior picked up five RBI and hit two home runs.
Senior Brooke Green also hit safely three times in the contest.
Hickman will return home for its next game against Camdenton. The Kewpies host the Lakers at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Kent Fewell Field at Hickman.
Grant Miller promoted to associate head coach
On Thursday afternoon Missouri men’s golf announced the promotion of assistant coach Grant Milner to the position of associate head coach.
“Grant has been an invaluable asset for this program throughout the past four seasons of Mizzou Golf,” head coach Mark Leroux said. “He is one of the hardest working people I know. He delivers a wealth of high-level golf experience while consistently pouring in high character, dedication and passion into our program. “
Milner has spent four years with the Tigers as an assistant coach. Missouri has won six tournament titles under him and finished eighth in the 2017 NCAA College Grove Regional tournament in Tennessee.
“I’m honored to be named Associate Head Coach of the Mizzou Men’s Golf program,” Milner said. “I want to thank Coach Leroux for the opportunity, and for his guidance and support since I came to Mizzou in 2015.”
Rock Bridge girls golf beats Helias
Rock Bridge girls golf shot a 164 to win their match against Helias Catholic on Thursday at LA Nickel Golf Course.
The Bruins return at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 in Kirksville.
Columbia College volleyball beats Ottawa
No. 12 Columbia College volleyball began a grind of four games in three days on a positive note Thursday night.
The Cougars defeated Ottawa University (Kan.) in four sets 24-26, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19 in a non-conference tune-up before tournament games this weekend at the Kansas Wesleyan University Classic.
Four Columbia attackers — Sidney Branson, Kiersten Anderson, Jacqueline Silva and Bailee Ulrey — reached double-digit kills in the win over the Braves. Setter Luisa Ferreira had 50 assists, further showcasing herself as one of NAIA’s best passers, while Shelby Meyer had a game-high four service aces.
CC moves to 7-2 overall entering today’s games in Salina, Kan. vs. Montana Western at 3 p.m. and Dakota State (S.D.) at 5 p.m.
Battle Softball falls to Fatima
Battle Softball team lost to Fatima 5-0 in seven innings Thursday.
Sophomore Brooke Nutter is credited with the loss, giving up eight hits and two earned runs. Nutter struck out two and walked one.
Hitting was sparse for the Spartans, with the only two hits coming from sophomore Brooklynn Spillman and junior Journey Polacek.
The Spartans play next at 11 a.m. on Sep. 14 at home against Bowling Green.
Rock Bridge girls tennis win at Parkway Central
The Bruins girls tennis won against Parkway Central 7-2 Thursday. Rock Bridge return home at 10 a.m. against Edwardsville and 2 p.m. against MICDS on Sept. 14 in the Columbia Quad Duals.
Rock Bridge girls volleyball wins
Rock Bridge volleyball beat Pleasant Hill on Thursday. The Bruins will next play against Hermann at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. at home.
Tolton softball shuts out Centralia
Another win for Tolton, another no-hitter for Bedsworth.
Tolton junior Paige Bedsworth has started the season with the hottest arm in Columbia. The right hander is 3-1 and has not allowed a single hit in all three of her wins, the most recent coming against Centralia on Thursday. The Blazer ace struck out 13 batters on the way to a 5-0 win.
Ali Widmer starred at the dish for the Trailblazers, going 3-4 with three RBI. Sophomore second basman Olivia Mobley and Bedsworth also contributed two hits each.
Bedsworth and the Blazers are back in action against Helias in a matchup that was postponed from Aug. 30. First pitch is at 5 p.m. on Friday at the American Legion fields in Columbia.