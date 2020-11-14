Heading into the state semifinal, the Jefferson City boys soccer team looked to capitalize on an already terrific season. The Jays hosted St. Dominic, a team that only had one loss in the year.
The first score went the way of the Crusaders. Jake Karolczak found the back of the net off of a corner kick with just seven minutes left in the first half, giving St. Dominic a 1-0 lead.
The Crusaders extended their lead off another goal in the second half. This was all they needed to move on to the state championship, as St. Dominic won 2-0.
For 17 Jays seniors, this is the end of the line. Jefferson City (25-3) set school records in wins and shutouts this year and made it to the state final four for just the second time in program history.
St. Dominic will play Jackson in the Class 4 state championship at 6 p.m. next Saturday.
Columbia men's basketball beats Baptist Bible College to finish weekend 2-0
Columbia men’s basketball beat Baptist Bible College 78-65 on Saturday, finishing the weekend at the Baptist Bible College Classic 2-0.
Junior Tony Burks led the Cougars with 18 points despite shooting just 4-13 from the field. The guard made up for his lack of success from the floor by shooting 10-10 on free throws.
Columbia’s next game is Tuesday against Kansas Christian College.
Columbia women’s basketball falls to Grand View to close out season
Columbia women’s basketball closed out its fall season with an 80-70 loss to Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.
It was Columbia’s lone loss in three fall games before an extended layoff prior to the start of conference play in January.
Clare and Mallory Shetley, sisters from Bourbon, Missouri, combined for 36 points. Clare added nine rebounds for a near-double-double.