Columbia College men’s basketball continued its AMC winning streak Saturday by defeating Lyon College 65-57. The win takes the Cougars’ season record to 12-7 and 7-4 in conference play.
Senior Adam Mennemeyer came into the game needing just three points to reach the 1,000 mark. He scored 23 on Saturday that places him 26th in program history.
CC took the lead at the very beginning and went into halftime ahead by five points at 31-26.
Lyon went on a 15-2 run after the break to take its first lead of the game, but the Scots eventually fell short.
Columbia College men’s basketball returns to AMC action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Harris Stowe-State University at St. Louis.
Cougars upset No. 10 Scots
No. 15 Columbia College women’s basketball defeated No. 10 Lyon College, 77-67, in an AMC matchup Saturday at home. The Cougars are now 14-3 on the season and 10-1 in conference play.
A defensive first half saw CC strangle Lyon’s offense as the Cougars held the Scots to just 20 points in the half while scoring 37 themselves.
Lyon came out aggressively after the break and outscored Columbia College 47-40 in the second half, but it proved insufficient as the Scots suffered their first AMC loss.
Mai Nienhueser led the home team in scoring with 19, while Jordan Alford led in rebounding and assists with 14 and 6, respectively.
Columbia College women’s basketball returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against local rival Stephens College in an AMC matchup at Stephens College.
Missouri swimming dominates tri-dual
Missouri men’s and women’s swimming teams drubbed SLU and Evansville in a tri-dual Saturday in St. Louis.
In the men’s category, the Tigers beat SLU 124-81 and Evansville 124-72, while the women’s team defeated SLU and Evansville with a score of 124-81 and 124-88, respectively.
In a meet where 13 Tigers claimed individual event wins, junior Amanda Smith led Missouri with a pair of victories. She took the 100 fly with a time of 56.10 while winning the 1000 free in 10:12.57.
Joseph Gutierrez won the men’s 1000 free in 9:29.23, while Grant Reed took the 100 fly in 49.21.
Other notable winners from Saturday include freshmen Kevin Hammer and Alex Moderski; sophomores Allison Bloebaum, Megan Keil and Danny Kovac; junior Sarah Thompson, and seniors Giovanny Lima, Azra Avdic, Nick Alexander and Daniel Hein.
Missouri closes out its regular season at 2 p.m. Jan. 31 against Southern Illinois at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Khamis shines for Missouri diving
Ike Khamis placed second on platform in the second day of action Saturday at the Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.
Khamis tallied 672.92 to finish second overall in the event.
Leonardo Garcia Varela earned his second fourth-place finish in as many days on platform with a total of 651.55.
Missouri diving will continue to compete at the Bruin Diving Invitational on Sunday.
Stephens College loses to Park University
Stephens basketball dropped its AMC matchup, 77-49, against Park University on Saturday.
The Pirates led 39-27 at the end of the first half and any hopes for a Stars’ comeback were dashed in the third quarter as Stephens managed just four points in it.
The Stars managed just 14-48 (29.2%) from the field. Makenzie Jemes led Stephens with 12 points.
Stephens basketball returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in an AMC matchup against Columbia College at home.
Rock Bridge crowned Smith-Cotton Tournament champions
Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated Ozark, 76-65, in the championship game of the Smith-Cotton Tournament on Saturday.
Ozark took the first quarter as it led Rock Bridge, 17-14.
The Bruins found their footing in the second quarter and closed out the half leading 35-29.
Rock Bridge continued to dominate the basket after the break and a Brant Bowers buzzer-beater gave the Bruins a 54-41 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Bruins held on to their lead and took the game at 76-65.
Xavier Sykes, who led Rock Bridge with 26 points, was named the Tournament MVP as Bowers and Charles Wilson found places in the All-Tournament team.
Rock Bridge boys basketball returns to action Thursday against Miller Career Academy at home.
Battle boys win Consolation Championship
Battle boys basketball defeated Oakville, 66-55, on Saturday in the consolation championship game at the Rotating 8 Tournament.
Zhvaughn Ward led the Spartans with 17 points, while Isaiah Johnson and Tristan Meny chipped in with 16 and 10, respectively. Cachao Gianquinto led Battle with 10 assists.
Battle boys basketball returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Helias at home.
Battle girls win Consolation Championship
Battle girls basketball came away with the consolation championship at the California Tournament on Saturday after defeating Centralia, 47-40.
The Spartans return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blair Oaks.
Hickman drops game to Republic
Hickman girls basketball was drubbed 55-28 at home by Republic on Saturday.
The Kewpies managed just a single field goal in each of their first three quarters and just six in the entire game.
The Lady Tigers got off to a 11-3 start and didn’t relinquish their lead as they went on to take the game, 55-28.
Up next, Hickman girls basketball will play in the Smith-Cotton Tournament on Thursday.