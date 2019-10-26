Missouri men’s basketball hosted a closed scrimmage versus Creighton Saturday afternoon.
Per an MU spokesperson, much of the action in the scrimmage was situational, resulting in no official score or statistics. But every Tiger exited Saturday without injury — a more positive result than last season’s closed scrimmage versus Southern Illinois, when former star forward Jontay Porter suffered a season-ending knee injury.
MU opens its regular season in an exhibition game against Central Missouri at 7 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia men’s soccer clinches conference championship
No. 2 Columbia College men’s soccer beat Hannibal-LaGrange 3-0 in Hannibal Saturday to clinch the eighth American Midwest Conference regular-season title in school history.
Two goals from freshman and former Rock Bridge star Nathan Durdle led the way for the Cougars, while sophomore Joe Spotanski notched a goal of his own to tie teammate Nick Brandt for a team-high in goals (six) this season.
CC, on a 16-game winning streak, is the NAIA’s only team without a loss or draw to its record. The Cougars haven’t conceded a goal since Sept. 21 against Lyon and are currently on an 891-minute shutout streak.
Columbia will look to complete its first unbeaten regular season in school history next Saturday versus Williams Baptist. Play is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Columbia women’s soccer blasts Hannibal-Lagrange
Columbia College women’s soccer put up an offensive clinic against Hannibal-LaGrange Saturday in Hannibal, as the Cougars won 7-0 for their 10th-straight win.
The Cougars outshot the Trojans 59-0 with seven different CC players getting on the scoresheet. With the win, CC clinched the No. 1 seed for the upcoming American Midwest Conference Tournament and — depending on other results around the conference — could wrap up its sixth AMC regular-season title in seven years this weekend.
CC plays Stephens College at 6 p.m. Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Columbia cross country competes at Great Lakes Challenge
In its last tuneup race before the postseason, Columbia College cross country competed at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The men’s team placed 11th, while the women’s team finished 12th out of 26 teams at the Riverside Park Course. Each squad was led by a top-20 finisher.
Alexander Dukes led the men’s team with a time of 25 minutes, 30 seconds in the 8K race, good for 16th place. On the women’s side, Brianna Haller ran her 5K in 18:54 to finish 19th.
The Cougars will now have two weeks to prepare for the American Midwest Conference Championships on Nov. 8 in Elsah, Illinois. Both teams will be looking to defend their AMC championships from last season.
Stephens College volleyball defeats Harris-Stowe State
The two bottom-placed volleyball teams in the American Midwest Conference faced off Saturday.
It took five sets, but Stephens bested Harris-Stowe 3-2 for its first AMC win, and fourth overall on the year.
Led by freshmen McKenzi Domenscik-Rink and Maggie Howe, the Stars narrowly out-killed Harris-Stowe 48-47. Domenscik-Rink also paced the team in digs with 15, beating out Sophie Thompson who finished with 14. Howe finished with 19 total points.
Saturday’s victory is Stephens’ 18th-straight win against Harris-Stowe State. Stephens has won 54 of its last 58 sets in the series.
Stephens will carry some much-needed momentum into its Tuesday matchup with No. 7 Columbia College. First serve for the crosstown contest is set for 7 p.m. at Columbia College.
Rock Bridge cross country dominates Class 4 Districts
Rock Bridge captured the Class 4 District 7 Championship Saturday for boys and girls. The Bruins were led with first place finishes from Matthew Hauser and Carolyn Ford. They posted times of 15:38 and 18:11, respectively.
The Hickman Kewpies also had a great district run. Elizabeth Henderson finished 10th and Peri Welch finished 11th for Hickman. On the boys side, Cale Littrell had a Top-5 finish for Hickman with a time of 16:18. Hickman placed third overall for boys and girls and will move onto sectionals along with Rock Bridge.