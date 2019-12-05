CC volleyball gets bounced from NAIA round of 16
No. 9-seed Columbia College volleyball was expected to be one of Pool H’s two teams to advance to the elimination rounds of the NAIA National Tournament.
Sitting at 1-1 in pool play and needing a win Thursday against No. 8 Jamestown (N.D.) for any chance to keep its season going, CC did just that by emphatically sweeping the Jimmies 29-27, 25-22 and 25-15.
But, thanks to Columbia, Jamestown and Westmont all being 2-1 in Pool H — plus a bunch of other tiebreaker criteria — the Cougars then had to beat the Jimmies again.
Only this time, they squared off in a one-set tiebreaker to 25, more than five hours after the original game ended.
Though Columbia was the better team over three sets earlier in the day, the Cougars couldn’t pull out the one-set win and fell, 25-19. With the loss, CC was eliminated from the NAIA National Tournament.
Battle wrestling competes in quad meet
Battle’s boys and girls wrestling squads traveled to Central for a quad meet Thursday night against Centralia, Moberly, and Hallsville.
The Spartans’ Kira Nichols pinned her opponent in the third period to start off the girls match with Centralia. Her teammate, Amara Reichert, followed with a pin of her own to put Battle ahead 24-12. Some forfeits secured the victory for Battle.
Jackson Shea got action started on the boys side, with an 8-3 decision, but the Spartans ultimately fell to Centralia.
The Spartans’ next meet begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational at Fort Zumwalt South.
—Missourian Staff