In a straight-set sweep of Lyon College Friday evening, No. 7 Columbia College volleyball notched its 20th win in 21 games.
The Cougars downed the Scots 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 for their 18th sweep of the season. Played at Stephens College due to conflicts with a men's basketball tournament at the Southwell Complex, CC is trying to avoid any slip-ups in its hunt for at least a share of the American Midwest Conference regular season title.
Adianez Rivera led with a game-high 10 kills, while Kiersten Anderson wasn't far behind with nine. Luisa Ferreira also notched a game-high 25 assists.
CC plays Central Baptist Saturday at 11 a.m., this time back at the Southwell Complex on the Columbia College campus.
Mid-Missouri Mavericks win
The Mavericks, a home-school varsity basketball team, beat the Central Baptist Hawks on the road 64-53 Friday night on the strength of a 17-6 third quarter.
Mid-Missouri was led by Noah Haskamp (16 points), Shelomi Miner (15 points) and Elijah Robinson (14 points).