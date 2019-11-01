In a straight-set sweep of Lyon College Friday evening, No. 7 Columbia College volleyball notched its 20th win in 21 games.

The Cougars downed the Scots 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 for their 18th sweep of the season. Played at Stephens College due to conflicts with a men's basketball tournament at the Southwell Complex, CC is trying to avoid any slip-ups in its hunt for at least a share of the American Midwest Conference regular season title.

Adianez Rivera led with a game-high 10 kills, while Kiersten Anderson wasn't far behind with nine. Luisa Ferreira also notched a game-high 25 assists.

CC plays Central Baptist Saturday at 11 a.m., this time back at the Southwell Complex on the Columbia College campus.

Mid-Missouri Mavericks win

The Mavericks, a home-school varsity basketball team, beat the Central Baptist Hawks on the road 64-53 Friday night on the strength of a 17-6 third quarter.

Mid-Missouri was led by Noah Haskamp (16 points), Shelomi Miner (15 points) and Elijah Robinson (14 points).

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Briar is a fall 2019 sports reporter covering Columbia College athletics for the Columbia Missourian. He is studying print and digital news. Reach him at bdn627@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.