No. 9 Columbia College volleyball continued its hot streak Friday night with a win on the road against American Midwest Conference foe Freed-Hardeman.

The Cougars improved to 17-2 overall and won their 12th-consecutive match in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of the Lions in Henderson, Tennessee.

Sidney Branson led CC in kills with 13, while fellow attacker Jaqueline Silva managed 10 kills. Setter Luisa Ferreira had an effective game with 37 assists as she maintained her status as one of NAIA's top passers: the freshman from Brazil is currently third in the nation with 11.6 assists per set.

CC plays again on the road today at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas at 1 p.m.

Rock Bridge defeats Cape Central

Rock Bridge men's soccer defeated the Cape Central Tigers 3-0 in its opening game of the Rock Bridge Invitational. 

The Bruins next play at 8 a.m. Saturday against Monett. 

MU men's golf completes first round at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

Missouri shot 3-over par as a team during the first round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Friday. 

The round was good for 12th place out of 15 teams.

Stephens loses to Williams Baptist 

Stephens volleyball pushed Williams Baptist to a third set but fell just short, losing 25-23 23-25 17-25 25-16 15-9 on Friday in Walnut Springs, Arkansas. 

  • Briar is a fall 2019 sports reporter covering Columbia College athletics for the Columbia Missourian. He is studying print and digital news. Reach him at bdn627@gmail.com.

