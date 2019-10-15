Columbia College volleyball won its 14th-straight match with a road triumph over Harris-Stowe State in American Midwest Conference play Tuesday night.
The No. 9-ranked Cougars (19-2 overall), who haven’t lost a match in over a month, swept their seventh-straight AMC foe with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 rout of the Hornets in St. Louis.
Jaqueline Silva was CC’s most effective hitter, notching nine kills to lead the Cougars. In all, six different players recorded at least three kills as CC had a variety of successful attacking options.
In addition, setter Luisa Ferreira’s 31 assists weren’t just a game-high; she recorded more assists than Harris-Stowe by herself as the Hornets had 11 total as a team. The freshman from Brazil is the reigning AMC Setter of the Week and second nationally in assists per set (11.6).
CC plays two of four games in two days in the Columbia College Fall Classic this Friday, first facing Wiley College at 3 p.m. followed by a Top 25 showdown at 7 p.m. with No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College at 7 p.m.
Columbia College women’s golf improves on second day at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course
Columbia College women’s golf placed second at the College of the Ozarks Fall Invitational Tuesday afternoon.
With an eight-shot total team improvement from Monday’s first round, the Cougars held onto the runners-up spot in the seven-team field at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course in Hollister. CC finished with a two-day total score of 108-over par, far adrift of winners William Woods (75-over) but comfortably ahead of joint third-placers Missouri Baptist and Blue Mountain College (122-over).
Haleigh Berrey was CC’s star of the tournament, shooting a second round 78 to finish at 18-over and in second place individually. But like the rest of the field, William Woods’ Maria Zrodowska left Berrey in the dust by shooting a 6-over through two days to win the event.
Berrey’s supporting cast had varying second rounds. Mackenzie Ray, after shooting an 82 Monday, shot a 90 Tuesday and fell to 12th place with a score of 30-over. Emily Strunck followed closely behind at 33-over to finish tied for 14th, while Cassidy McAlpine improved by six strokes on Tuesday to end her tournament tied for 16th at 34-over.
Lauren Hawley, playing as an individual, finished 18th at 35-over. Meanwhile, Mindy Hennrich bounced back from a 99 on Monday with a second round score of 83, finishing tied for 22nd at 40-over to round out the CC scorers.
Columbia College men’s golf finishes sixth at NAIA Midwest Invitational
On a PGA Tour course, Columbia College men’s golf finished sixth at the NAIA Midwest Invitational Tuesday.
TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois — which hosts the Tour’s John Deere Classic in July — played hosts to the Cougars’ fall finale before the winter offseason. CC placed sixth out of 19 teams after Tuesday’s second round with a total score of 37-over, a spot above its seventh-place mark from Monday.
Noah Wilson, the reigning American Midwest Conference Golfer of the Week, stormed 19 spots up the field and led CC with an even 71 on Tuesday to finish tied for 11th at 6-over par. Cameron VanLeer finished a stroke behind him after a nine-place improvement from Monday to finish tied for 13th.
Jesper Holke-Farnam finished tied for 24th at 11-over, while Gage Brauns followed at 13-over to finish tied for 37th. Laithan Sublette rounded out the CC scorers with a mark of 23-over to finish tied for 68th.
Columbia College bowling places in back-to-back tournaments
The Columbia College bowling team traveled to Springfield, Missouri to compete in the Andy B’s Classic. Hosted by Drury University, the weekend boasted two tournaments in one location.
The first tournament, a team event called the Panther Invitational, consisted of seven games with seven teams. The Cougars averaged a score of 845 for the seven games and finished in third behind Drury and Ottawa.
Sophomore Katie Leonard was announced as part of the All-Tournament team on Sunday morning, where she tied for second place with an average of 183 for the seven games.
The second tournament, referred to as Andy B’s Baker Challenge, consisted of five teams competing in seven Baker matches. After holding the lead for the first three blocks, the Cougars slipped into second place and finished runner-up to Drury University.
The Cougars will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 19-20 to compete against 34 of the country’s best women’s teams in the Columbia 300 Western Shootout.
Tolton soccer falls at St. Francis Borgia
The Trailblazers were defeated 5-2 by the Knights on Tuesday.
Down 3-0 at the half, goals by Tyler Stevens and Holden Perti served as a small comeback in the second before Tolton’s ultimate loss.
The Trailblazers return to action on Wednesday for senior night against Capital City.
Tolton volleyball conquered by St. Francis Borgia
The Trailblazer Freshman, JV and Varsity volleyball teams all lost against the Knights on Tuesday night.
Varsity fell in back-to-back sets by scores of 25-10 and 25-8, respectively.
Tolton will return to its home court on Friday as all three teams take on Notre Dame High School.
Hickman and Rock Bridge tennis compete in sectionals
Hickman’s Mirra Manolov and Rock Bridge’s Maggie Lin participated as singles in the individual sectionals on Tuesday at Bethel Park in Columbia.
Manolov lost both sets by a score of 6-2 against Liberty’s Colby Kelley. Lin won both sets against Liberty North’s Georgia Carter by a score of 6-0.
Rockbridge also sent doubles duos Corinne Farid/Mary Hose and Anjali Ramesh/Aparna Sivaraman.
Farid and Hose won both sets by a score of 6-0. The duo, along with Lin, will move on to next weekend’s individual state championship tournaments in Springfield.