Former Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash for tight ends since 2003 with a 4.49 at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

His time was .17 seconds faster than the next tight end this year.

Former Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant ran a 4.69, fifth-fastest for quarterbacks.

Battle boys basketball game canceled

Battle’s regular season finale against Miller Career Academy was canceled because the Phoenix had a conflicting Class 3 District 6 Tournament game Thursday. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Spartans will play next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Jefferson City in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament.

Stephens loses to William Woods

Stephens basketball dropped its game, 75-54, against William Woods on Thursday.

The Stars (6-23, 1-22 American Midwest Conference) trailed 26-7 at the end of the first quarter and could not mount a comeback.

Cedreanna Lee led the Stars with 18 points, while Madelyne Denslow chipped in with 14.

Stephens basketball will have its senior day at 1 p.m. Friday against Park University.

Hickman girls end regular season with loss to Jefferson City

The Hickman Kewpies lost their final game of the regular season to Jefferson City 67-34 on Thursday.

Hickman was down early and went into halftime with a 34-9 deficit. The Kewpies tried to climb out of the hole on the other side of the break but the deficit proved too hard to overcome.

Hickman will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament against Rock Bridge.

  • I am a graduate student at the University of Missouri. I graduated from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio in 2019 with a BA in Digital Media Journalism. I was a swimmer for 13 years, and I love music and writing.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2019. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdscrz@mail.missouri.edu, or 882-5700.

