Rock Bridge's cross country team made the most out of the Forest Park Cross Country Festival as the Bruins cruised to first place in the Varsity Girls 5k Green category with a score of 106.
They combined for a team time of 1:41:42, while freshman Carolyn Ford came second overall with a timing of 19:18.7.
The boy's team followed up the victory of their counterparts with a fourth place finish in the Varsity Boys 5k Green category in 1:25:43 with a score of 188. Junior Matthew Hauser finished fifth overall with a timing of 16:09.5.
Battle managed to finish only 24th out a possible 25 with a paltry timing of 1:38:30 and a score of 637.
Rock Bridge also managed to finish third in the Junior Varsity Boys 5k Green category with a timing of 1:31:11 and a score of 82.
Rock Bridge will be in action again on Sept. 28 at Gans Creek Classic while Battle heads to Joplin on Friday for the MissU Southern Stampede.