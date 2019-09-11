With their 8-5 victory over North Callaway, the Bruins have improved to 7-2 in 2019.
This is the fifth time in a row Rock Bridge has defeated the Thunderbirds on the softball diamond, the most recent coming a season ago on September 5, 2018.
The win in Auxvasse extends Rock Bridge’s win streak to three games.
The Bruins will play their third game in as many days at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home. This is their first game back from a long road trip since their season opening win September 2 against Fatima.
Rock Bridge dominates Helias Invitational golf tournament
Three Columbia schools played at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, Missouri, on Wednesday. Rock Bridge emerged victorious over a field of 17 total teams with a score of 313. The Bruins were led by Maddie Orr, who tied for the individual lead with a 75. Madison Moller (76), Sydney Willingham (81) and Emilia Feltner (81) also placed in the individual top five for Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge’s JV team finished third with a team score of 363 despite being the only non-varsity squad at the tournament. Tolton captured seventh with a 383, led by Jayden Berrey’s 87. Hickman came in 11th with a score of 423.
Hickman swim and dive has high individual honors at the Blue Springs Invitational
The Hickman high school swim and dive team competed in the Blue Springs Invitational on Tuesday. The Kewpies placed in fifth at the Invitational but had a number of outstanding individual efforts.
The Hickman 200m free relay team consisting of Sam Ragsdell, Ethan Doll, Jack Hoine and Ben Radsdell placed second.
Indivdually, Sam Ragsdell also competed in the 50m and the 100m freestyle, finishing in first place in the 50m with a time of 23.73 and second place in the 100m with a time of 51.26.
Other individual efforts included Scott Smale-Marillo placing fourth in the 200m and Jack Hoine placing second in the 100m butterfly.
Hickman swim and dive continues their season Saturday at the Independence Invitational in Independence.
Rock Bridge and Hickman tennis fall
The Rock Bridge girls tennis team fell 5-4 at home to Shawnee Mission East of Prairie Village, Kansas, on Wednesday. The Bruins dropped to 6-2 on the season and will play 4 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Central.
Hickman’s girls tennis squad lost 6-3 at Marshall on Wednesday. The Kewpies will play at the Barstow Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City.
Hickman soccer loses to De Smet
The Kewpies’ boys soccer team fell to 1-3 on the season with a 4-0 home defeat Wednesday.
De Smet scored twice in each half to earn the victory. Hickman will play next at the Hannibal Soccer Tournament in Hannibal, Missouri, this weekend.
Tolton volleyball starts strong but can’t finish against Fulton
Playing their third game in as many days, the Tolton Trailblazers took on the Fulton Hornets on Wednesday after splitting the previous two matches the two days before. Tolton began the match strong, winning the first set behind a powerful offensive attack.
The second set was competitive, but Fulton ultimately took the lead at the end of the set and won 25-19. The final set went all Fulton’s way, as it claimed the victory 25-8.
Tolton fell to 1-8 on the season and will continue play at 6 p.m. Monday at Eugene High School.