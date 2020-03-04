After getting swept in the regular season series, Columbia College picked up a win when it mattered most.
The Cougars trailed by 12 points in the second half but roared back to take a 65-63 lead with 6:06 remaining and held on for a 80-77 road win over Freed-Hardeman in the first round of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
The entire first half was back-and-forth, with neither team leading by more than six points. For the first 15 minutes of the game, Desmond Funches and Jack Fritsche had a combined one basket, and the Lions led 36-33 at the half. But the two were a crucial part of the second-half comeback.
The Lions seemed to take control after knocking down eight of their first 10 shots from the field in the second half and took a 47-35 lead. But the Cougars stayed within striking distance behind Adam Mennemeyer’s two 3-pointers, part of the team’s 8-for-14 second-half barrage behind the arc.
The Cougars shifted the momentum with 14:47 to play. On an errant pass near half court, Funches jumped it and laid it in to cut the lead to 49-42. Funches finished with 22 points on 7 of 7 shooting and 6-for-7 from the foul line.
Jorge Bueno gave the team its first lead of the second half on a 3-pointer, but the Lions rallied to take a 71-70 lead with a little more than two minutes remaining. With 42 seconds remaining and the score tied coming out of a timeout, Funches finished a layup from the right block. Columbia College got a stop on the other end, and Funches split a pair of free throws to go up 76-73.
Lions guard Kortland Martin was fouled with five seconds remaining, and after making the first attempt, missed the second intentionally. The line drive missed the rim entirely, and the Cougars held on for the win.
Columbia College will take on Central Baptist College on the road in the semifinals at 7 p.m Friday. The Cougars lost in their only regular season meeting by 18 points in February.