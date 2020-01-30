Stephens basketball falls at Lindenwood-Belleville
Stephens basketball dropped a 75-44 decision to Lindenwood University-Belleville on Wednesday night, lowering its record in American Midwest Conference play to 1-14 overall.
The Stars had little answer for the Lynx’s Brianna Mueller, who torched Stephens for 29 points and seven rebounds, or for Belleville’s 3-point shooting as a whole (16 for 32, 50%). Also, Stephens being outrebounded 42-25 did not help matters.
Makenzie Jemes led the Stars with 12 points. With those points Jemes became the fourth player in Stars history to reach 1,000 points. Sydney Fischer was the only other Star in double figures with 10 points off of the bench.
Stephens basketball returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday for an AMC matchup against Missouri Baptist at Silverthorne Arena.
Tolton competes at swim meet at Hannibal
Tolton girls swimming competed in a meet at Hannibal on Wednesday afternoon.
The Trailblazers earned winner’s medals in five different events, four of which came from two swimmers alone. Lindsey Hervey won the 200-meter intermediate with a 2:22.36 finish and the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:00.27, while Lauren Hervey won the 200-meter freestyle with a 2:00.44 finish and the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:04.64.
Tolton’s other win of the afternoon came in the 400-meter freestyle relay, where the Trailblazers posted a time of 4:15.57.
Tolton will compete next at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Springfield Invitational.
— Missourian Staff