Stephens basketball came into Thursday night's American Midwest Conference matchup with Harris-Stowe State at Silverthorne Arena determined to end a longstanding streak of futility against the Hornets.
It wasn't in the cards. The Stars fell to the Hornets 82-52.
Home-court advantage was not enough to help Stephens (4-9, 1-8 AMC) prevent its losing streak against the Hornets (3-10, 2-7 AMC) from running to 12. The Stars were down just 35-26 at the half, but a 23-10 third quarter for the Hornets was enough to put the game well out of reach.
Freshman Anya Castelli, who was an honorable mention All-AMC as a forward on the soccer team, suited up for the Stars for the first time Thursday night. She did not play but is expected to get minutes at guard.
Tolton girls basketball drops contest to St. Francis Borgia
Sophia Elfrink had 21 points and Lizzie Wright added 13 but it wasn't enough, as the Tolton Trailblazers lost 61-47 to St. Francis Borgia on Thursday night.
Playing their second game in as many nights, the Trailblazers led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter but scored just nine points in the second, as St. Francis Borgia seized a 27-21 halftime advantage. The Trailblazers hung tough in the second half but were not able to muster the energy needed to go on a run and overtake the Knights.
Next up for the Trailblazers is a Jan. 14 game against Hickman at home.
Rock Bridge rides big second half to victory
Rock Bridge girls basketball has its mojo back.
The Bruins (8-2) played about as steady of a game as they have all year Thursday night, topping visiting Ozark 63-40.
The Bruins, who have excelled defensively this season, did more of the same against the Tigers. Ozark never scored more than 12 points in a quarter, allowing Rock Bridge to coast to victory.
The Bruins will next play Jan. 13 against Helias.