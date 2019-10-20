Stephens soccer's chances of qualifying for the American Midwest Conference championship took a serious hit Saturday after losing 2-0 against Missouri Baptist University in Maryville, Missouri.
Madi Dunahue and Riley Janvrin's first-half goals were enough to see the Spartans through against the Stars. Allie Heinz assisted on both the goals.
With just three games remaining in the regular season and trailing Lyon College by two games for the final spot in the AMC championship, the Stars are in dire need of a near-perfect run to qualify.
Despite a disappointing outing for Stephens overall, goalkeeper Maeghan Ely recorded 11 saves taking her career saves to 450, an all-time school record.
The Stars will get the opportunity to get their season back on track when they face Lyon College at 2.30 p.m. Tuesday in Boonville.
Stephens College drop final two matches at Eutectics Volleyball Classic
Stephens volleyball fell in straight sets on Saturday to Ozarks and Lincoln at the Eutectics Volleyball Classic at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
There was no respite for the Stars as they feel meekly to the Ozarks in the first matchup (25-22, 25-8, 25-14). Stephens could never mount a comeback in the first match or pick itself up for the second game, dropping it (25-17, 25-19, 25-19) against Lincoln.
Riley Thixton starred for the Ozarks with a double-double. This was Stephens' second loss against the Ozarks this season.
McKenzi Domescik-Rink posted 11 kills and nine digs for the Stars.
In the second match, Lincoln rode on stellar performances from Rosalyn Owens (nine kills), Megan Gilliam (19 digs), Morgan Lolling (19 assists) and Emma Derry (18 assists) to beat the Stars.
Again, Domescik-Rink was the standout performer for the Stars posting her ninth-career double-double and second in as many days, totaling 13 kills and 18 digs.
With Saturday's loss, Stephens record fell to 3-18 on the season.
The Stars resume American Midwest Conference play against No. 1 Missouri Baptist University at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
Stephens' Green finishes ninth overall at Cowbell Classic
Stephens College cross country competed in the Cowbell Classic on Saturday. The 6K race was hosted by NCAA Division III Principia (Ill.) at the North Farm Cross Country Course in Elsah, Illinois.
Senior Sierra Green completed the race in 28:01.34 to finish ninth overall. Fellow Stephens junior Miranda Cooper placed 17th with a time of 32:29.93.
Williams Woods University took home the team title with a low score of 20 points.
Stephens cross country returns to action in the American Midwest Conference Championship at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 in Elsah, Illinois.