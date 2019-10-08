Tolton Athletics had a strong Tuesday as its girls golf team won the district championship and softball won to tie for the conference championship.
Tuesday marked the fourth straight year that Tolton girls golf won Class 1 District 2. Tolton edged out Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day by five strokes to finish with a team score of 356.
Individually, junior Jayden Berrey finished second with an 82 , senior Alice Golden finished fifth with an 86, junior Sidney Fessler finished 10th with a 93 and junior Madeline Fallis finished 12th with a 95. All four made the All-District team.
Tolton advanced to Class 1 Section 1 sectionals which will be played at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.
In softball, the Trailblazers won their second straight AAA conference championship and improved to 11-3 by beating St. Francis Borgia 3-1 in Washington.
Junior pitcher Paige Bedsworth gave up only four hits while striking out 11 batters in the win. Bedsworth was also valuable at the plate, earning two hits, including a home run.
The Trailblazers’ next softball game is a regular season finale at 5 p.m. Thursday against Hermann at home.
Tolton boys soccer lost to Helias 2-0 Tuesday in Jefferson City. The Trailblazers dropped to a 4-7 record on the season with the loss and will play their next game against St. Francis Borgia at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in Washington.
Tolton volleyball lost to Battle, dropping its season record to 1-11. This was Tolton’s eighth straight loss, not including play in invitationals. The Trailblazers’ next game is against Hickman at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
Hickman’s volleyball team beat Camdenton, 2-0, to improve to 17-9-1 on the season. The win was the Kewpies’ third straight.
Stephens College soccer loses third straight
Stephens lost its third straight game, falling at the hands of Williams Baptist University, 2-1. The loss dropped the Stars to 5-7 on the season and 2-5 on the road.
Williams Baptist scored both of its goals in the first half within minutes of each other and the Stars were unable to mount a comeback. Sophomore Ruth Zapico Mancebo scored the lone Stars goal.
Stephens’ next game is against Harris-Stowe State University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia at Missouri Soccer Park field.