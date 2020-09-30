The Tolton Catholic softball team fell to 14-3 on the season after losing to St. Dominic 2-0 on Wednesday.
After a 13-0 start to 2020, the Trailblazers have now dropped three out of their last four.
After an error and a wild pitch in the first inning, Tolton found itself down two runs. It was a deficit that the Trailblazers couldn’t overcome, as they failed to score any runs.
Tolton senior Paige Bedsworth pitched six innings, allowing only one hit while striking out 13 batters.
The Trailblazers return to action at the Kewpie Classic on Saturday.
Battle softball’s four home runs enough to ease past Mexico
The Battle Spartans moved to 10-10 on the season after beating Mexico on the road 9-2. The Spartans hit four home runs in Wednesday’s matchup.
The game was tied at 1 after the first three innings. Home runs by Abby Schlude and Kinleigh Kite in the fourth inning broke the tie and gave the Spartans the advantage. Another pair of home runs by Aubrei Roland and Eliyah McCarthy in the sixth inning then gave the Spartans all the insurance they needed.
Brooke Nutter pitched seven innings for the Spartans, allowing five hits and striking out five batters.
The Spartans hope to continue their offensive success at Oak Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge girls golf compete in CMAC tournament
Rock Bridge took home first in the Central Missouri Activities Conference girls golf championship on Wednesday at Jefferson City Country Club.
The Bruins won with an overall score of 317. Helias Catholic and Jefferson City tied for second with a score of 394.
Rock Bridge senior Madison Moller finished as the individual champion, carding a 3-over 75.
Rock Bridge will compete against Battle, Hickman and Tolton next Thursday.
Rock Bridge girls tennis tops Jeff City
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Jefferson City 9-0 to win the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Capital City.
The Bruins (13-3) will end their regular season on Friday at Francis Howell.